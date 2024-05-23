Syntekabio to Showcase Advanced AI Drug Discovery Technologies at BIO International Convention 2024

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntekabio (226330.KQ), a global artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery pioneer, today announced its participation at the BIO International Convention 2024, where the company will highlight its innovative AI-driven drug discovery technologies. The convention will be held June 3-6, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA.



"BIO is the ideal platform to present our AI-driven solutions," says Jongsun Jung, PhD, CEO at Syntekabio USA Inc. "Our innovative and lab validated technologies help streamline the drug discovery and development process, making it faster and more efficient. We are excited to engage with industry leaders and demonstrate how our solutions can help bring new therapies to patients not only very fast but safely and effectively."

At the convention, Syntekabio will showcase DeepMatcherTM, its versatile, disease-agnostic platform that generates small molecule hits, leads, and drug candidates against multiple targets. Additionally, the company will highlight its in-silico biologics platforms, Neo-ARSTM and Ab-ARSTM, which enable personalized or universal neoantigen cancer vaccine and novel antibody drug prediction, respectively. These cutting-edge solutions address complex challenges in drug discovery, equipping researchers with powerful tools to develop novel and effective therapeutics.

BIO International Convention 2024

June 3-6, San Diego, CA, USA – Booth 5435

Schedule a meeting through the partnering system or visit the Syntekabio team at Booth 5435 to learn how the company’s innovative AI-driven solutions can help solve current pipeline challenges.

About Syntekabio

Syntekabio Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 226330) is a ​drug discovery company bringing together biology and AI/ML since 2009 and facilitating the discovery of first-in-class and best-in-class compounds, rapidly. The company has its own supercomputer cloud, along with a global contract research organization network to complement and validate its computational results.​ Syntekabio offers clients a one-stop shop, with technologies and tailored services to rapidly generate and optimize drug candidates from target to IND-enabling. Syntekabio’s disease-agnostic platform generates a continual stream of hits, leads, and drug candidates that are readily available for purchase.​ The company also undertakes client-specific projects to identify highly promising development candidates for specific targets and indications. Visit the Syntekabio website at www.syntekabio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

Contact

Media inquiries – US & Europe:

MC Services AG

Europe: Dr. Cora Kaiser

+49 89 210 228 0

US: Laurie Doyle

+1 339 832 0752

syntekabio@mc-services.eu