Cologix is the First Colocation Provider to Complete an AI-Ready Data Center in Columbus

Denver, CO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced today the completion of its fourth and most comprehensive data center in the region. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Cologix's commitment to meeting the growing demand for colocation and interconnection services in Columbus, Ohio.

“Over 10 years ago, we recognized Columbus’ importance as a technology hub for growing companies and decided to enter this market,” said Dawn Smith, President of Cologix. “The completion of COL4 comes at a crucial time with hyperscalers intensifying their focus on cloud regions and laying the groundwork for seamless AI integration with cloud services. This is the first colocation AI-ready data center completed in Columbus and is poised to support this surge in demand. We look forward to continuing to deliver market-leading colocation and interconnection solutions for the Columbus market.”

Cologix currently is the largest colocation and interconnection provider in the area with a portfolio of four data centers spanning a total of 500,000 square feet and 80MW of power. All four of Cologix’s data centers in Columbus are interconnected with a diverse fiber ring. Additionally, Cologix has Ohio’s most comprehensive carrier hotel in its Columbus data centers as well as an interconnection ecosystem of 50+ unique network and cloud service providers, two public cloud onramps with access to Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect and Google Cloud Interconnect and the Ohio IX internet exchange.

“Columbus is proud to welcome Cologix’s expansion into our growing data center operator’s network as we continue developing into a hub for American technological advancement. Cologix’s choice to invest here in Columbus over other major cities demonstrates we have the talent and opportunities to foster growth in the critical tech sector. We’re excited to have one of America’s leading data center companies further expand our workforce,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther.

“Cologix’s latest investment in the Columbus Region is part of a technology boom in Ohio, which has tripled data center growth since 2011,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “With this newest data center, Cologix is adding capacity, security and scalability that benefits Ohio’s businesses and people as we see greater demand for cloud connectivity with more use of AI.”

“Columbus is an attractive data center market due to its geography, strong tax incentives and diverse economy," said Ed Socia, Insight Director North America for datacenterHawk, the leading global data center real estate analysis platform. "The data center market in the region has an impressive average annual growth rate of 29.42%. Total commissioned power for data centers in the region has grown by over 1GW since 2020. Operators that have been able to secure a path to power are well-positioned in the market.”

Spanning an impressive 256,000 square feet across a seven-acre campus, COL4 is equipped to handle the growing influx of AI applications and offers unparalleled connectivity options and fully available power for businesses seeking high-performance data center solutions. The facility includes the following benefits and sustainable features:

Capacity: With 50MW of power across three data halls, COL4 is equipped to handle high-density workloads and the continued demand for cloud connectivity.

Connectivity: COL4 provides access to over 50 unique network providers in Meet-Me-Rooms (MMRs), ensuring diverse connectivity options for all customers.

Scalability: The facility offers scalable power options to meet diverse colocation requirements, providing flexibility and efficiency for enterprises of all sizes.

AI Readiness: COL4 is designed to support the surge of AI applications, providing the infrastructure needed for seamless integration with cloud services.

Redundancy: COL4 features redundant power and cooling systems, as well as robust network infrastructure, to minimize downtime and ensure continuous operation.

Security: The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art security measures to safeguard data and infrastructure, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations. COL4 has a bullet resistant security booth, closed-circuit television (CCTV) system and biometric scanners and badge access. Cologix has onsite 24/7/365 security personnel. COL4 also has a K-rated perimeter security fence. Customized security is available.

Green Data Center Initiatives: COL4 was built using Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) principles. It has several EV charging stations available for all customers, employees, vendors and partners to use while at the data center. The facility also utilizes energy efficient LED lighting with auto off function throughout the building. Renewable energy power options and green roof capabilities are available.

Contact Cologix today to learn more about the COL4 data center and available leasing options.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services in 11 markets across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate its customers’ businesses at the digital edge. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO . Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

###

Attachment