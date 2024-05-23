Driscoll opens new pediatric cardiology clinic in El Paso

El Paso, Texas, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driscoll is pleased to announce the opening of a new cardiac care clinic for children in El Paso.

The new Driscoll Pediatric Cardiology Clinic brings comprehensive and advanced care to patients and offers a full spectrum of services for children with congenital heart disease and other rare cardiac conditions. The clinic is located at 1810 Murchison Drive, El Paso.

Now serving patients, Driscoll Pediatric Cardiology Clinic is led by Dr. Srinivasarao Badugu, a pediatric cardiologist with more than two decades of experience. Dr. Badugu has worked with El Paso Children's Hospital and Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus-Tenet Healthcare.

The Driscoll Heart Center offers families access to a wide range of heart specialties and services, including pediatric cardiology, pediatric cardiac surgery, pediatric cardiac anesthesia, pediatric cardiac intensive care, pediatric electrophysiology, cardiac catheterization, cardiac cross sectional imaging, fetal imaging and other cutting-edge medical services and technologies.

According to data collected, analyzed and publicly reported by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the Heart Center at Driscoll Children’s Hospital has one of the lowest mortalities nationally for pediatric cardiac surgery. Furthermore, survival at the Driscoll Heart Center for the highest risk patients is one of the best in the United States.

The announcement of the new cardiology clinic comes as Driscoll opens Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley, the region’s first designated freestanding children’s hospital.

About Driscoll: Driscoll is the premier healthcare provider for kids in South Texas. We are a nonprofit healthcare system that has served communities in the Lone Star State since 1953. Today, Driscoll is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare system in the region, offering care at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Corpus Christi, Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley, and at specialty centers and clinics across South Texas. Our non-profit community-based health plan, Driscoll Health Plan, offers Texas families access to local physicians and other lifesaving benefits.