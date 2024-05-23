Indonesia Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Expand by 4.2% in Real Terms this Year, Supported by Foreign Investments and Improvements in Business and Economic Confidence - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Indonesia is expected to expand by 4.2% in real terms in 2024, supported by rising foreign investment and an improvement in business confidence and economic conditions.

In September 2023, the government approved the 2024 budget, which includes an expenditure of IDR3.3 quadrillion ($220 billion). The major allocations within the latest budget include IDR660.8 trillion ($43.3 billion) for education, IDR422.7 trillion ($27.6 billion) for infrastructure, and IDR186.4 trillion ($12.2 billion) for health.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, from 2025 to 2028, the Indonesian construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 6%, supported by investment in transport, energy, and the government's plan to achieve an annual production capacity of 600,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the government's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition from coal to clean energy by increasing the proportion of renewables in its energy mix from 12% in 2022 to 40% by 2030. To support this, in September 2023, the Indonesian state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) announced an anticipated investment of approximately IDR2.6 quadrillion ($172 billion) to build 31.6GW of renewable power capacity between 2024 and 2033, and to have constructed 60GW by 2040.



