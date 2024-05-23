Germany Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Contract by 5.8% in Real-terms this Year Following Surge in Costs, Developer Insolvencies and Increasing Interest Rates - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Germany's construction industry to contract by 5.8% in real terms in 2024, amid increasing interest rates, and falling building permits coupled with a surge in construction costs, which forced major developers into insolvency.

In December 2023, Signa Holding an Austrian real estate company, who was undertaking the construction of a EUR814 million ($833.5 million) skyscraper, scheduled to be completed by 2026, declared its insolvency leading to a halt in the project. According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the total number of building permits issued in the country declined by 24.3% year on year (YoY) in the first eleven months of 2023. By segments, permits issued for residential and non-residential buildings declined by 28.7% YoY and 5.9% YoY, respectively during the same period.



The German construction industry is expected to rebound from 2025, registering an average annual growth rate of 2.5% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in the development of the transport, renewable energy, and manufacturing sectors. Such as, the government planned the installation of 70GW of offshore wind power by 2045, and 30GW of offshore wind turbines installed in the North and Baltic Seas by 2030.

In line with this, Italy based cable manufacturing company, Prysmian signed three contracts with the German government in February 2024. Growth over the forecast period will be also supported by the government's aim of having 15 million electric cars on roads by 2030, supported by public and private investments in the country's auto manufacturing sector.



