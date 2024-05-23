French Toast Schoolwear Memorial Day Sale: 20% Off Sitewide

New York, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- French Toast, a leading provider of high-quality school uniforms, is thrilled to share its Memorial Day Sale, offering 20% savings on all items sitewide. This special promotion will run from May 23 to May 28, providing parents with an opportunity to enjoy savings on their child’s favorite schoolwear essentials for the summer season.

“At French Toast, we're committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers,” said Alyson Shapero, VP of Marketing at French Toast. “We hope families take advantage of these savings, allowing their children to enjoy durable and comfortable clothing for their summer activities.”

High-Quality Outfits for Kids and Teens

Our Memorial Day Sale brings savings on durable, kid-friendly styles, perfect for everything from camp and family barbecues to road trips. Parents can also find stylish and comfortable summer outfits for teens, such as polo shirts and khaki pants, ideal for summer jobs. With our extensive range of classic styles, parents are sure to find exactly what their child needs for occasions inside and outside of school.

Key Sale Highlights

We invite parents to join our Memorial Day celebration by taking advantage of this timely offer. Visit our website at frenchtoast.com between May 23 and May 28 to enjoy 20% off your purchase (some exclusions may apply). Don't miss this chance to update your kids’ wardrobe with our versatile schoolwear styles that are durable for an active summer.

To explore more, visit our featured blog articles including: The Ultimate Guide to School Uniform Polos, The Ultimate Guide to School Uniform Skirts, and The Ultimate Fit Guide to School Uniform Pants.

About French Toast

French Toast is dedicated to making the best possible schoolwear accessible to all kids and all families from all walks of life. We are on a mission to help kids shine, whatever their passion, no matter the dress code, wherever they live or go to school. Since 1985, French Toast has been trusted by thousands of schools nationwide as their uniform provider and is committed to partnering with the communities we serve. For more information, visit frenchtoast.com.

