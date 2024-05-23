Benekiva Partners with GovCIO to Modernize the Department of Veterans Affair’s Life Insurance Claims Processing

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benekiva, a leading provider of cloud-based claims automation solutions for the insurance industry, today announced a strategic partnership with GovCIO, a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services to the federal government. Leveraging GovCIO's expertise alongside Benekiva’s cutting-edge Claims Platform and Portal360, this collaboration aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and expediency of life claims for veterans and their families, including those covered under VALife, the life insurance program administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The partnership between Benekiva and GovCIO will enable VA Life Insurance to streamline their life insurance claims process to improve timely claim payouts for beneficiaries of all programs administered by the VA, including VALife, Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI), Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI), Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI), and all older VA insurance programs. Overall, this collaboration intends to deliver a more empathetic experience for bereaved families, reflecting VA Insurance's commitment to providing reliable, efficient support for Veterans and their families.

"We are proud to partner with GovCIO in this crucial initiative to modernize the VA’s life insurance claims processing,” said Soven Shrivastav, Co-Founder and CTO of Benekiva. “Benekiva is dedicated to ensuring that veterans and their families receive the benefits they deserve in a timely and efficient manner. Our configurable claims platform, alongside our Innovation Gateway, Data Configurator, and flexible API, will play a pivotal role in streamlining the claims process. These tools will enable access to previously inaccessible data and integrate disparate systems, ultimately reducing processing times, eliminating manual errors, and enhancing the efficiency and transparency of veteran life claims. Moreover, with Benekiva Portal360, VALife claimants will have secure and user-friendly access to real-time status updates, fostering greater transparency through the claims process.”

“GovCIO is committed to ensuring that veterans receive the benefits they deserve,” said Kristin Gill, Sector President of Veteran and Enterprise Technology Services at GovCIO. “GovCIO is honored to continue serving our deserving Veteran community to modernize VA Life Insurance and leverage modern technical solutions to deliver new, innovative products. Partnering with Benekiva’s advanced claims platform and leveraging our own expertise in technology and digital services, we can simplify the VA’s life insurance claims process and provide essential support to veterans and their families.”

The combined expertise of Benekiva and GovCIO will optimize VALife claims operations, improving efficiency and reducing administrative burdens so VALife can focus on honoring veterans' service and their families in a time when they need it most.

About Benekiva

Benekiva is a leading provider of cloud-based claims automation solutions for the insurance industry. Our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform seamlessly integrates with any existing core system to deliver a collaborative, automated claims experience. From intake to payout, Benekiva offers a comprehensive solution for all life, annuity, long-term care, and disability insurance products. We work closely with carriers to create a scalable implementation plan, ensuring a rapid return on investment.



Visit https://www.benekiva.com for more information.

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today’s government agencies. From the U.S. military to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize how they operate. GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

Let us show you what we can do. Visit www.govcio.com for more information.

About VALife

VALife, administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), provides essential life insurance coverage for veterans and their families. Committed to honoring veterans' service, VALife offers a range of insurance products tailored to meet their unique needs. From term life insurance to mortgage protection, VALife ensures financial security for veterans and their loved ones. With a focus on efficiency and excellence, VALife supports veterans throughout their lives.



Visit https://www.choose.va.gov/life-insurance for more information.

Media Inquiries:

Maura Gilson-O’Donnell

Director of Marketing

Benekiva

maura@benekiva.com





