Syneos Health Leaders Recognized as PM360 ELITE 100 Award Recipients

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health®, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced PM360 has named six distinguished colleagues as recipients of its 10th Annual ELITE 100 Awards.



“It’s an honor to have six of our incredible colleagues recognized for their diverse and significant contributions to our business, customers and the industry,” said Michael Brooks, Chief Operating Officer, Syneos Health. “Our honorees represent what we are most proud of at Syneos Health – our people’s deep expertise and unwavering commitment to customers. Their passion supports our goal of speeding important therapies to market to change patients’ lives.”

Ayla Bradley, Art Director, GSW, a Syneos Health Company, highlighted in the Leaders of the Future category for her creativity and assertiveness that fast-tracked her career and made her an invaluable asset for customer campaigns.

Terttu Haring, MD, President, Clinical Sites and Patients, Syneos Health, honored in the Drug Researchers and Developers category for her dedication to creating fit-for-purpose solutions designed to accelerate clinical research and improve the trial experience for sponsors, sites and patients.

Cynthia Issac, PhD, Group Managing Director, Corporate Affairs Practice, Syneos Health Communications, recognized in the Entrepreneurs category for her prominent Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts (DE&I), including the development of a DE&I practice and establishing the Syneos Health DE&I Council, an external advisory team that provides real-world insights to both the Company and customers.

Kathleen Starr, PhD, Head of Behavioral Insights & Strategy, Syneos Health Communications, featured in the Mentor category for enriching the Company workplace and shaping the next generation of leaders. She is the Company’s resident behavioral scientist, having established a behavioral science curriculum that delivers game-changing insights and innovations.

Alina Worth, Managing Director, Biosector 2, a Syneos Health Company, spotlighted in the PR Guru category for her unwavering commitment to customers and colleagues, and for fueling her PR work with purpose. Her ability to navigate through complex PR issues with grace and determination has been a hallmark of her career.

Bob Zambon, PhD, Vice President, Technology Strategy & Strategic Partnerships, Syneos Health, recognized in the Tech-know Geeks category for conceiving, developing and operationalizing novel, results-driven technology solutions for customers across the product development continuum.

The PM360 ELITE Awards recognize individuals in 19 categories in the life sciences industry who exemplify the following traits: Exceptional Leaders, Innovators, Transformers, and Entrepreneurs (ELITE). This year, 500 submissions were received, and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments, testimonials from leadership, customers, and colleagues, and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, medical affairs and commercial insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com .

