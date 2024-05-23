IZEA Named a 2024 Great Place To Work

ORLANDO, Fla., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced it has earned a 2024 Great Place To Work® Certification™, from Great Place To Work® . The award is based entirely on current employees’ experience working at IZEA. The survey found 92% of employees feel welcomed when joining the company and 80% of IZEAns say it is a great place to work compared with 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.



“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work®. This certification is a testament to our dedicated team, who are the heart and soul of IZEA,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “We strive to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed, valued and empowered. We believe that when our employees are happy and feel a sense of belonging, they are able to do their best work, which in turn drives our success in the Creator Economy.”

IZEA provides a modern, virtual workplace with an inclusive culture and benefits like paid parental leave, company retreats, and a professional development stipend. In 2024, IZEA was also named one of Ragan’s Top Places to Work for Employee Wellbeing: Small and Mid-Size Organization. CEO Ted Murphy was named a winner in the Best CEOs/Presidents category at Ragan’s Workplace Wellness Awards, and IZEA received an honorable mention in the Employee Experience Initiatives/Programs category.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

If you are passionate about influencer marketing and platforms that facilitate brand/influencer collaborations, apply to join #TeamIZEA at izea.com/company/careers . Follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.





Attachment