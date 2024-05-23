Vive Crop Protection Secures Series C Extension Funding to Accelerate Agricultural Innovation

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vive Crop Protection, the leading innovator in evolving crop inputs through its cutting-edge Precision Chemistry™ platform, proudly announces the successful closure of its Series C extension funding round. This significant investment reflects continued investor backing for Vive’s upward trajectory in the face of challenging market conditions.



The Series C extension injects substantial capital into Vive to further advance its ground-breaking technologies and drive demand into new markets. This strategic investment underscores the growing demand for sustainable agricultural solutions and positions Vive for continued growth and impact in the industry.

"We are thrilled to receive strong support from our existing shareholders as we advance our mission of transforming agriculture through innovation," says Darren Anderson, CEO of Vive Crop Protection. “Our prior funding round accelerated the development and commercialization of our next-gen products, which has resulted in unprecedented growth. Our team and shareholders are doubling down on that success to empower farmers with more innovative, high-ROI crop protection solutions.”

Vive is dedicated to optimizing conventional and biological crop inputs for improved product performance from the jug to the field. Harnessing the power of Precision Chemistry and Vive’s proprietary nano-polymer, Allosperse® Delivery Technology, Vive products offer superior compatibility, efficacy, and sustainability compared to conventional crop protection solutions.

“As a long-term shareholder, I am impressed with how far Vive has come in the past few years,” said Bill Lambert, Vive's Chair and a former Partner at Birch Hill Equity Partners. “To go from launching eight products over six years to the goal of launching five products annually is unprecedented for most large companies, let alone one the size of Vive, but with this investment their high-velocity commercialization engine is poised to do just that.”

For more information about Vive Crop Protection and its groundbreaking solutions, visit www.vivecrop.com.

About Vive Crop Protection

At Vive, we create Precision Chemistry™ that simplifies crop production and delivers real results to growers. Powered by Vive's patented Allosperse® Delivery Technology, we optimize conventional and biological crop inputs for improved product performance from the jug to the field. Learn more at vivecrop.com.

For Media Inquiries Contact:

Emily Roden

Marketing and Communications Manager

Vive Crop Protection

919-649-2398

eroden@vivecrop.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8de42f5c-d4f6-4b6d-a277-a6091cb1df3e