Global Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $259 Million by 2030 - Glaucoma Prevalence and Need for Screening to Fuel Sales

Global Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market to Reach $259 Million by 2030



The global market for Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras estimated at US$149.4 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$259 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Non-mydriatic fundus cameras are emerging as the preferred choice over mydriatic cameras in the field of ophthalmology. The competition in this market is intensifying, with nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras capturing significant market share in 2023. The competitive landscape shows strong, active, niche, and trivial players making their presence felt worldwide.

These cameras are emerging as an effective screening tool for retinal diseases, benefiting from the aging global population and the rising prevalence of chronic medical conditions that lead to increased incidences of eye disorders. This trend is expected to continue driving market gains, making non-mydriatic fundus cameras an essential tool in modern ophthalmology.

Ophthalmology Clinics, one of the end-use segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$159.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hospitals end-use segment is estimated at 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The global market outlook for non-mydriatic fundus cameras is promising, driven by robust demand. Several factors are creating an ideal landscape for market growth, including the portability of non-mydriatic handheld fundus cameras, which enhances their appeal. Developed regions, particularly North America, are leading the market, while developing economies are expected to fuel future growth.

The Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.2 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.

Recent market activities highlight the rising prevalence of eye disorders, which presents a favorable outlook for nonmydriatic portable fundus cameras. Key statistics on ophthalmic diseases and the prevalence of adult vision impairment and age-related eye diseases in the US underscore the growing need for effective screening tools. The global causes of visual impairment show a significant number of cases, further driving the demand for portable nonmydriatic fundus cameras.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $149.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $259 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Prevalence of Eye Disorders Present Favorable Outlook for Nonmydriatic Portable Fundus Cameras

Key Ophthalmic Disease Statistics

Prevalence of Adult Vision Impairment and Age-Related Eye Diseases in the US

Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Cases

Portable Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras Emerge as Effective Screening Tool for Retinal Diseases

Aging Global Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Medical Conditions Lead to an Increase in Incidence Eye Disorders, Driving Market Gains

Growing Diabetic Population and Increasing Risk of Diabetic Retinopathy to Fuel Need for Ophthalmic Screening Devices, Benefiting Market Growth

Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): A Major Vision Disorder Presenting Opportunities for Fundus Cameras Market

Global Population with Age-Related Macular Degeneration: 2016-2030

Glaucoma Prevalence and Need for Screening to Fuel Sales of Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras

Global Population with Glaucoma: 2016-2030

Handheld Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras Effective in Glaucoma Detection Vs Table-Top Fundus Camera

Leading Models of Portable Fundus Cameras for Screening Glaucoma

Non-Ophthalmological Uses of Nonmydriatic Fundus Imaging to Boost Market

Technological Advancements to Spearhead Future Market Growth

A Novel Non-Mydriatic Portable Fundus Imaging Solution Emerges

Smartphone-Based Fundus Cameras

Portable Smartphone-Based fundus Camera for Diabetic Retinopathy Screening: Comparison of Select Devices

AI-based Non-Mydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras: A Leap Forward for Eye Screening

Rise of AI-Powered Non-Mydriatic Handheld Devices

AI Comes to the Aid for Effective and Faster Screening and Diagnosis of Diabetic Retinopathy Using Fundus Imaging

Rising Healthcare Spending and Focus on Quality & Affordable Care Delivery to Boost Market Prospects

