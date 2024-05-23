Global Care Management Solutions Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Growing Awareness over Benefits of Collaborative Care Provides the Launchpad for Increased Adoption

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Care Management Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Care Management Solutions Market to Reach $36.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Care Management Solutions estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The inherent benefits of care management solutions are driving their adoption across the healthcare industry. The outlook for this market is positive, with significant growth opportunities arising from various trends and drivers. The regional landscape shows varying levels of adoption, with developed regions leading the way and developing regions catching up.

Care Management Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Care Management Services segment is estimated at 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Disease management is emerging as a trending segment within care management solutions, reflecting recent market activity focused on improving patient outcomes in chronic disease care. Analytics-driven care management solutions are particularly influential, helping to deliver high-value healthcare by leveraging the vast amounts of global healthcare data generated annually, measured in exabytes. Cloud solutions are accelerating care delivery by providing scalable, accessible platforms for healthcare providers. Micro-solutions are pivoting care management to address the evolving needs of the healthcare sector, offering tailored, flexible approaches to patient care.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly crucial role in care management, particularly in chronic care management. The growing awareness of the benefits of collaborative care provides a strong foundation for the increased adoption of care management solutions. This trend is supported by substantial digital health investments, which have shown a solid trajectory in recent years. Several startups in the care management space are driving innovation and expanding the capabilities of care management solutions, further enhancing their appeal and effectiveness in the healthcare industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Care Management Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 682 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Analytics-driven Care Management Solutions Help Deliver High-Value Healthcare

Global Healthcare Data Generated (in exabytes)

Cloud Solutions Accelerate Care Delivery

Micro-Solutions: Pivoting Care Management to Address Evolving Needs of Healthcare

Role of AI in Care Management Gets Bigger

Artificial Intelligence to Play a Crucial Role in Chronic Care Management

Growing Awareness over Benefits of Collaborative Care Provides the Launchpad for Increased Adoption of Care Management Solutions

Digital Health Investments Exhibit Solid Trajectory in Recent Years

Select Startups in Care Management Space

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand

Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare

Chronic Care Management Gains Significance amid Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Select Chronic Disease Stats

Chronic Disease Management and Associated High Costs: An Overview

Telehealth Seeks Role in Chronic Care Management

Growing Focus on Controlling Healthcare Expenditure to Propel Demand

