Flagship Communities Announces Nathan Smith to Be Inducted Into the North American Manufactured Housing Hall of Fame

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) (TSX:MHC.U; MHC.UN) announced today that its Chief Investment Officer and Co-founder, Nathan Smith, will be inducted into the Recreational Vehicle/Manufactured Housing (“RV/MH”) Hall of Fame at a banquet to be held on August 19, 2024. Sponsored by RV/MH Heritage Foundation, the Hall of Fame has recognized leaders in the RV and MH industries since 1972. Over 480 members are currently in the Hall of Fame.

“We are proud of Nathan Smith’s 29-year career in manufactured housing,” said Flagship CEO Kurt Keeney. “Nathan has been a driving force for quality manufactured housing on both the local and national level. This is a well-deserved honor.”

Flagship Communities REIT is an operator of 81 communities located in eight Midwest and Southern United States. Mr. Smith co-founded the business with Kurt Keeney in 1995 with one community in Kentucky. Today, Flagship is among the largest manufactured housing operators in the Midwest United States.

According to RV/MH President Darryl Searer, “The Induction Ceremony truly embodies what the Hall of Fame is all about. Once again, we have an illustrious class of inductees for 2024.”

The RV/MH Hall of Fame awards will be held at the brand-new RV/MH events center at 21565 Executive Parkway, Elkhart, Indiana. For event details, visit https://www.rvmhhalloffame.org/.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com.

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390