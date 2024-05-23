The new version of the Articles of Association of UAB Urbo bankas was registered

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter - “the Bank”), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.



We hereby inform you that on 23 May 2024, a new version of the Articles of Association of the Bank was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new version of the Articles of Association was approved on 20 March 2024 during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt





