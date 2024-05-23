Tyson Group Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Sales Training Companies 2024 List

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tyson Group, is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power’s Top Sales Training Companies 2024 list https://bit.ly/4bkhT4D.



According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success. “As the economy continues to struggle with a soft landing, and AI is disrupting the sales landscape, having an effective and forward focused sales organization is critical to accelerate revenue growth. Partnering with the best sales training companies will help ensure your team’s success.”

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company’s unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were:



Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales training market Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

To evaluate applicants for the list, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from nearly 300 clients of the applicants. Here is a brief selection of comments from their clients:

“Amazing team! They have had such a positive impact on the teams' results, our organization has been transformed into a sales powerhouse!”

“Their program is built on an ethical philosophical foundation linked to a clear understanding of human behavior.”

“Outstanding strategic partner- way beyond a sales training content provider but an end-to-end solution for developing and enabling commercial teams to be successful: driving business through skills development.”

“Top quality trainers, very well informed about our company transformation and its challenges, good understanding of our business, great project team.”

“They are great to work with and extremely beneficial to our team in developing skillsets around holding difficult conversations and learning more about themselves and their clients through understanding and recognizing behavioral styles.”

“When we did deploy their process and training, it was flawless in execution and the sales teams were excited about the methodology and applying it to their customer accounts. We achieved compelling ROI!”

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working. See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2024 list at https://bit.ly/4bkhT4D.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (https://bit.ly/3nUpek7), as well as the leading AI sales newsletter (Subscribe to the AI 4 Sales™ / Sales 3.0 Digest – Sales 3.0 Conference / Blog (sales30conf.com). Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group, founded by industry thought leader Lance Tyson, offers expert sales training, coaching, and consulting, customized to meet individual company needs. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America on the Inc. 5000 list, Tyson Group has shaped the sales strategies of leading organizations across numerous industries, achieving measurable results through innovative training solutions.

For more information about Tyson Group, visit: tysongroup.com