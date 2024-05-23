DEADLINE ALERT for SHCR, GDRX, CORBF, LNC: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR)

Class Period: May 10, 2023 – March 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sharecare lacked adequate internal controls and; (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX)

Class Period: September 23, 2020 – November 8, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) while Kroger accounted for less than 5% of the pharmacies accepting GoodRx discounts, Kroger was responsible for nearly 25% of GoodRx’s total prescription transactions revenue (the Company’s primary revenue stream); and (2) Kroger could unilaterally cease accepting GoodRx discounts, cutting off some or all of GoodRx’s revenues for purchases at Kroger’s pharmacies; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (OTC: CORBF)

Class Period: June 4, 2019 – May 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Global Cord employed a capital allocation strategy designed to reserve funds for Company insiders and related parties rather than for the benefit of Company shareholders; (2) Global Cord’s decisions to reject multiple going private offers and enter into the Transaction were nothing more than self-serving and conflicted attempts by Defendants to divert company funds to corporate insiders and related parties; (3) Defendants fundamentally misrepresented to investors Global Cord’s approach to capital allocation, strategic investments, acquisitions, and related party transactions as a result of the misappropriation by Defendant Kam and his entities of hundreds of millions of dollars from the Company; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC)

Class Period: November 4, 2020 – November 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was experiencing a decline in its VUL business; (2) that, as a result, the goodwill associated with the life insurance business was overstated; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s policy lapse assumptions were outdated; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s reserves were overstated; (5) that, as a result, the Company’s reported financial results and financial statements were misstated; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com