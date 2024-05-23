The MicDrop Agency Named PR Agency of Record for Insurtech Insights USA Conference

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MicDrop Agency , an award-winning communications firm, has been named the official PR Agency of Record (AOR) for Insurtech Insights USA , the leading insurtech conference. Taking place June 5th-6th at the Javits Convention Centre in New York City, the event will gather over 5,000 industry leaders from the USA, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The MicDrop Agency will deliver comprehensive communications support to boost the event’s visibility locally and globally.



Insurtech Insights is the largest community for industry executives, entrepreneurs, and investors, connecting over 13,000 people annually from 80+ countries. It is the premier platform for insights, inspiration, and networking in the insurance industry. Notably, it draws top executives from Fortune 500 insurance companies, enriching discussions with diverse perspectives and expertise.

"We are thrilled to have The MicDrop Agency as our official PR Agency of Record,” Megan Kuczynski , President of Insurtech Insights USA, said. “Their extensive insurtech experience, creative approach, and strong media relations skills will help us deliver an engaging event. Together, we will spark meaningful conversations and drive innovation and transformation within the insurance industry."

Katie Zeppieri , founder and Chief Brand Strategist of The MicDrop Agency, added, "We're excited to partner with Insurtech Insights to elevate their annual conference. With our deep industry knowledge and media relationships, we aim to amplify Insurtech Insights USA's influence and drive its success. In a rapidly evolving insurance landscape, we're committed to fostering innovation and shaping the future together."

Insurtech Insights USA is a key event for driving industry change. Attendees will explore crucial topics shaping insurance's future, from new technologies to innovative business models. Senior executives, entrepreneurs, and investors worldwide will exchange insights and build partnerships. Trade exhibitions will showcase the latest solutions from local and international businesses. Through collaboration and inspiration, Insurtech Insights USA is driving the industry forward, ensuring that tomorrow's insurance solutions are as innovative as they are impactful.

About Insurtech Insights

Insurtech Insights is the world’s largest insurance technology community – offering unprecedented connection to the most comprehensive and global gatherings of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents. Over the course of two days at our conferences, the industry gathers to showcase the forefront of industry innovations and form the partnerships of tomorrow. The unparalleled networking experience, with thousands of meetings, is a staple of Insurtech Insights events. Learn more: www.insurtechinsights.com/america

About The MicDrop Agency:

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, The MicDrop Agency is an award-winning integrated communications consulting firm specializing in public relations, digital communications, and reputation management. Guided by an entrepreneurial ethos and led by 2x TED speaker Katie Zeppieri, our agency is dedicated to delivering tailored, comprehensive solutions that elevate brand awareness and drive meaningful results for our clients. With a dynamic blend of creativity, strategic acumen, and a commitment to client-centricity, we foster sustainable growth through a nimble and scrappy mindset. Learn more: www.themicdropagency.com

