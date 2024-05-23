Holzer & Holzer, LLC Announces Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC announces that it has filed a shareholder class action lawsuit against Cambium Networks Corporation (“Cambium” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CMBM). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) there was a buildup of inventory in Cambium’s distribution channels; (2) Cambium and its distributors were reasonably likely to offer aggressive discounts to reduce the high channel inventories; (3) the Company’s revenue would decline sequentially until the excess channel inventory was sold through; (4) Cambium was likely to incur significant charges to writedown excess and obsolete inventory; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Cambium’s fiscal 2023 revenue and earnings would be adversely affected.



If you bought Cambium shares between May 8, 2023 and January 18, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832, or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/cambium-networks/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 22, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com