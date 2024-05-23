Online Insurance Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 6,560.5 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online insurance market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 6,560.5 billion by 2032 from US$ 2,236.8 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The insurance industry is witnessing a significant shift towards digital platforms, with the online insurance market poised for substantial growth. This trend is fueled by the increasing interest in life insurance, particularly among younger generations, and the convenience of digital transactions. A record-high 39% of consumers have expressed their intention to purchase life insurance within the next year, with the intent even higher among Gen Z adults (44%) and millennials (50%). This surge in interest is coupled with the fact that 52% of American adults currently own life insurance, yet 41% of adults — both insured and uninsured — believe they do not have sufficient coverage. The gap is more pronounced among younger adults, with just 40% of Gen Z and 48% of millennials owning life insurance, and nearly half recognizing the need for more coverage.

The online insurance market is particularly appealing to younger adults, who are increasingly looking to purchase life insurance through digital channels and are more likely to use social media platforms to educate themselves about insurance options. This shift towards online purchasing is supported by the fact that less than one in three Gen Z and millennial parents feel very knowledgeable about life insurance, indicating a significant opportunity for online education and marketing.

Growing Awareness About Financial Security and Insurance Coverage Benefits Propel Online Insurance Market Growth to New Heights

The impact of life insurance ownership on financial security cannot be overstated. While 60% of younger parents believe they would be financially secure if the primary wage earner were to pass away, the presence of life insurance increases this confidence to 71% among insured parents, compared to 48% of uninsured parents. This underscores the importance of life insurance in providing peace of mind and financial stability.

The insurance industry is a major contributor to the U.S. economy, with net premiums totaling $1.2 trillion in 2017 and employing 2.86 million people across 5,954 insurers. The life/annuity insurance sector alone paid out $797.7 billion in benefits and claims in 2022. These figures highlight the industry's significant economic footprint and its role in safeguarding the financial well-being of individuals and families.

Online Market Opportunities

The online insurance market has the potential to address the $25 trillion mortality protection gap in the U.S. With only 52% of Americans owning a life insurance policy and many acknowledging insufficient coverage, there is a clear opportunity for online platforms to bridge this gap. The COVID-19 pandemic has already stimulated Americans to purchase or increase life insurance protection, with significant growth driven by younger age groups. Insurers are innovating to meet the needs of digital natives by offering personalized projections on retirement needs and hybrid policies that combine life insurance with cash value and long-term care benefits. The focus on consumer education, digital transformation, and beneficiary engagement is crucial in closing the life insurance protection gap and capitalizing on the potential of the online insurance market.

Key Findings in Global Online Insurance Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 6,560.5 Billion CAGR 12.7% Largest Region (2023) North America (61.3%) By Product Type Non-Life/General Insurance (60.0%) By Insurance Type Renewal (67.9%) By Tenure 1-10 Yrs (54.1%) By Distribution Channel Insurance Company (57.5%) By End User Individual (63.4%) Top Trends Increasing focus on narrowing the protection gap

Shift from simply paying claims to actively helping customers prevent losses

Digitally-driven, personalized customer experiences Top Drivers Evolving customer expectations for subscription models and flexibility

Integration of advanced technology and data analytics

COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the need for responsive, personalized protections Top Challenges Integrating new technologies with legacy systems

Cybersecurity threats and protecting sensitive customer data

Navigating data privacy regulations and customer expectations

Market Trends and Future Outlook of Online Insurance Market

The insurance industry is on the verge of a tech-driven shift, with AI and connected devices expected to reshape the industry and underwriting processes by 2030.

Claims processing is anticipated to be heavily automated, with more than half of claims activities replaced by automation.

Carriers that use new technologies to create innovative products and exceed customer expectations will emerge as winners in the AI-based insurance landscape.

General Insurance Poised to Take Up Over 60% Market Share of Global Online Insurance Market

The general insurance industry has been a cornerstone of financial stability and risk management globally, and its dominance is increasingly evident in the burgeoning online insurance market. With the global insurance market valued at nearly $6.8 trillion USD in 2023, the industry's vast scale is a testament to its integral role in the economy. The United States, as the largest insurance market, continues to lead with innovative insurance solutions, particularly in the digital realm.

Online general insurance sector is experiencing exponential growth. It is projected to expand from US$ 1,336.6 billion in 2023 to US$ 3,848.8 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.47%. This rapid growth is fueled by the seamless integration of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and blockchain, which are revolutionizing customer experiences and operational efficiencies. Traditional insurance giants and agile InsurTech firms are both vying for a piece of the online pie, offering a range of products from life and health to motor insurance through digital platforms.

The convenience and accessibility of online insurance services are reshaping consumer expectations and behaviors. Customers are increasingly drawn to the ease with which they can compare policies, purchase coverage, and file claims online. This shift is supported by high internet penetration rates, especially in North America, where around 90% of the population has internet access, laying a robust foundation for the online insurance market's expansion. Moreover, the digital transformation within the insurance industry is not just about customer-facing innovations. It also encompasses backend improvements such as data analytics for risk assessment, fraud detection, and the development of personalized insurance products. The rise of usage-based insurance and telematics is a clear indicator of the industry's move towards more tailored and data-driven offerings.

Insurance Companies are Leading the Market with 57.5% Revenue Share, But E-marketplaces are Emerging as Lucrative Channel

E-marketplaces are rapidly becoming a preferred channel for insurance purchases, driven by digital innovation and changing consumer behaviors. With 71% of insurance customers expressing a willingness to use digital channels for their insurance needs, the industry is witnessing a significant shift towards online platforms. The digital insurance platform market is on an upward trajectory, projected to grow from $96.9 billion in 2021 to $164.13 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.2%. This growth is fueled by the convenience of comparison shopping, which 80% of consumers value for its ability to provide a range of prices and coverage options in one location.

Personalization is also a key factor in the online insurance market, with 65% of customers more inclined to purchase from platforms offering tailored policies. The ubiquity of mobile devices, accounting for over 60% of e-commerce traffic, extends naturally to insurance marketplaces, enhancing accessibility and convenience. This digital approach not only improves customer retention by 15% compared to traditional channels but also significantly lowers acquisition costs by up to 70%. Moreover, 75% of consumers acknowledge the speed of finding insurance on digital platforms, and 90% prefer managing their policies digitally when possible.

E-marketplaces are revolutionizing claims processing too, reducing the time by up to 30%, and increasing customer engagement by 25%. They leverage data analytics for more accurate premium calculations, by approximately 20%, and offer insurers a 22% boost in cross-selling opportunities. The automation potential is substantial, with 85% of underwriting processes being automatable, leading to a 40% increase in operational efficiency for insurers. Global reach is another advantage, with international sales growing by 15% annually through digital channels. Insurers also recognize the critical role of e-marketplaces in adopting innovative products, with 50% acknowledging their importance. Furthermore, these platforms facilitate regulatory compliance, potentially cutting related costs by 30%, and contribute to a 25% increase in new customer acquisition.

Successful e-marketplaces in the global online insurance market like PolicyBazaar, CoverHound, Compare the Market, Insureon, and Oscar Health exemplify the transformative impact of digital platforms in the insurance sector. They offer user-friendly interfaces, transparent pricing, and a streamlined process for comparing and purchasing insurance policies, setting a new standard in customer-centric insurance services.

The Shift Towards Self-Directed Insurance: Individual Policies Take Center Stage in the Online Insurance Market with Over 63.4% Market Share

The insurance landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, with individual policies gaining dominance, particularly in the online market. This trend is underscored by the increasing popularity of life insurance products tailored to personal needs. In the health insurance domain, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has played a pivotal role in expanding access to individual policies. Since its enactment, there has been a marked decrease in the number of non-elderly uninsured individuals, from over 46.5 million in 2010 to fewer than 26.7 million in 2016. By 2022, the uninsured rate further declined to 9.6%. Medicaid coverage has also expanded, with a 30% enrollment increase since February 2020, reflecting a shift towards individual coverage options. This is further evidenced by the rise in nongroup coverage, which covered 7.5% of nonelderly people in 2022.

Demographic shifts also reveal the growing demand for individual policies. For example, the uninsured rate among American Indian and Alaska Native people fell by 2.4%, and Hispanic individuals saw a 2.0 percentage point decrease. Additionally, the uninsured rate among nonelderly adults dropped to 11.3% in 2022. These trends are mirrored in the online insurance market, where platforms like Lemonade, Metromile, and traditional insurers like GEICO and Progressive are capitalizing on the demand for digital convenience. They offer user-friendly interfaces that allow consumers to compare policies, manage their coverage, and make informed decisions without the need for face-to-face interactions.

The dominance of individual policies in the online insurance market is a clear indicator of the industry's response to consumer preferences for autonomy, affordability, and personalized coverage. As technology continues to advance, this trend is expected to strengthen, with more consumers turning to online channels for their insurance needs.

North America is the Land of Opportunity for Online Insurance Market

North America, and particularly the United States, is a beacon of opportunity within the online insurance industry, a fact that is underscored by a wealth of compelling statistics. The U.S. insurance market is a global powerhouse, with annual premiums surpassing the trillion-dollar mark, a testament to its sheer volume and financial muscle. This market is the operational ground for industry giants such as Berkshire Hathaway, Prudential Financial, and MetLife, which not only lead in terms of total assets but also set the pace for innovation and technological advancements. The high revenue and significant market capitalization of these companies reflect a market that is diverse, dynamic, and ripe for digital transformation.

The insurance sector is a cornerstone of the U.S. economy, employing millions across a spectrum of roles. Its influence extends well beyond domestic borders, shaping global insurance trends and best practices. The scale of the U.S. market is formidable, dwarfing that of China by more than fourfold, which emphasizes its dominance in the global arena. Market leaders like Berkshire Hathaway underscore this point, with revenues soaring beyond the 300 billion U.S. dollar mark.

The digital landscape is reshaping how insurance is consumed in the U.S., with nearly half of all health insurance purchases occurring online. The digital insurance platform market is poised for significant growth, driven by consumer demand for convenience and the ability to compare offerings from multiple insurers in a single digital space. Personalization is highly valued, with 65% of customers preferring policies tailored to their needs, and the surge in mobile commerce, accounting for over 60% of e-commerce traffic, is a testament to the market's adaptability. Digital marketplaces in the U.S. are not only retaining customers at a 15% higher rate but are also slashing acquisition costs by up to 70%.

The efficiency of the U.S. online insurance market is clear, with three-quarters of consumers finding insurance more quickly on digital platforms and a vast majority preferring to manage their policies online. The digital approach streamlines claims processing, enhances customer engagement, and utilizes data analytics for more precise premium calculations. Insurers are capitalizing on these advancements, witnessing a surge in cross-selling opportunities and a significant reduction in underwriting processing time through automation.

Customer satisfaction is also on the rise, bolstered by real-time insights that contribute to higher satisfaction scores. The agility of the U.S. market in adapting to regulatory changes cuts compliance costs and fosters a conducive environment for international sales growth. E-marketplaces are recognized by insurers as pivotal in introducing innovative products, with a reported 40% increase in operational efficiency when leveraging digital sales channels. Moreover, these online avenues are instrumental in driving new customer acquisition, with a notable 25% increase.

Global Online Insurance Market Key Players

Aegon Life Insurance Company Limited

Allianz Direct

Direct Line

GEICO

Girnar Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. (InsuranceDekho)

NJM Insurance

Policybazaar

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Other Prominent Players

