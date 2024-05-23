

























The Vallourec General Shareholders' Meeting of 23 May 2024 voted in favor of all the resolutions

Meudon (France), May 23, 2024 - Vallourec announces that the Combined General Meeting of shareholders, held today, chaired by Mr Philippe Guillemot with a quorum of 76.02%, adopted all the resolutions put to the vote.

The General Shareholders' Meeting approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 fiscal year and decided not to pay a dividend in respect of 2023.

The General Shareholders’ Meeting renewed the mandate of Mrs Corine de Bilbao, ratified the co-optation and renewed the mandate of Mr Luciano Siani Pires, appointed Mrs Frida Norrbom Sams as a new director, and appointed Mr Genuino Magalhaes Christino as a new director subject to the condition precedent of the completion of the sale of Apollo’s stake in the Company to ArcelorMittal.

The General Shareholders' Meeting approved the compensation and benefits paid during or awarded for the year ended 31 December 2023 to the Company’s directors and officers and the compensation policy applicable to the directors and officers for 2024.

A webcast of the General Shareholders' Meeting of 23 May 2024 and the voting results for each resolution will be available on Vallourec's website: www.vallourec.com

