Oxurion Announces Results on the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of 16 May 2024



Leuven, BELGIUM – 23 May, 2024 – 07.00 PM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, held its annual shareholders’ meeting on May 16, 2024. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the annual shareholders’ meeting.

All documents pertaining to the annual shareholders' meeting held on May 16, 2024, can be consulted on Oxurion’s website Oxurion/shareholders.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Please contact for additional information:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com



Backstage Communication

Jurgen Vluijmans

Partner

jurgen@backstagecom.be





