Proto Hologram Expands into Airport Terminals

New York, NY, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto, the original patented hologram device and platform that makes holoportation a reality, announced today that its advisor Howie Mandel will beam in live to surprise travelers at JFK Terminal 4, operated by JFKIAT. The America’s Got Talent star is celebrating the recently expanded use of Proto at the terminal, including the presentation of Bronx Zoo Director Jim Breheny introducing sloths, alligators, pelicans, and warthogs in holographic form.



The people, animals and objects in the Proto units appear in life-size, volumetric 4K – looking exactly as if they are physically present in the terminal. When a guest beams in live, they can interact with travelers in real time. Proto’s AI capabilities are also being explored for future interactive traveler experiences.





Howie Mandel talks to passengers via Proto Hologram at JFK Terminal 4.

Mandel has previously recorded a hologram explaining Terminal 4’s T4 Arts & Culture program and the Proto technology, and now he will beam there live for the first time.

“Excited about traveling through JFK Terminal 4 today. My airline of choice is Proto,” said Howie Mandel. “I love to travel without traveling – Beam me there!”





Bronx Zoo Director Jim Breheny appears via Proto Hologram with animal friends at JFK Terminal 4.

“There’s something like magic that happens when people see Proto holograms for the first time,” said David Nussbaum, Inventor and CEO of Proto Inc. “At JFK Terminal 4, the whole world is stopping by and having this experience every day. To see the New York area’s best people and places represented in our devices in this amazing space really is a dream come true.”

Proto has previously been used at New York area landmarks such as Lincoln Center, Rockefeller Center, Moynihan Station, NYU, and at Barclays Center by the Brooklyn Nets. The Los Angeles-based company is the patented inventor of hologram machines and the secure platform that makes holoportation a reality. Proto is active in enterprise, education, entertainment, health care, telecommunications, sports, the arts and retail and clients include Amazon AWS, Verizon, Accenture, PwC, Christie’s, and NBC Universal.

Press Contact: owen@protohologram.com