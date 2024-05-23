Electrify Expo Returns to Long Beach with Record Lineup of EV Manufacturers, Adding New Names to the Festival Including Rivian, Hyundai, Fisker, Kawasaki and More  

Now in its fourth year, the festival continues its rapid expansion, seeing growth in exhibiting brands from automakers and leading micromobility players

With over 1 million square feet of outdoor space, the fun-for-all-ages event offers attendees an unparalleled opportunity to ride, drive and demo the world's top electric cars & trucks, e-motorcycles, e-trailers, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, tickets can be purchased online and in person



LONG BEACH, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is bringing its largest display of electric brands to Long Beach for an action-packed weekend, June 1-2, at the Long Beach Convention Center. Alongside returning brands from Tesla, Volvo, Kia, Toyota, Ford and more, the festival continues to grow its reach adding Hyundai, Fisker and Rivian to the lineup. The fun-for-all-ages outdoor weekend festival offers attendees an array of hands-on experiences to test out the newest EVs and plug-in electric vehicles, as well as electric motorcycles, electric RV trailers, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more.

“We are thrilled to return to Long Beach this year bigger and better than ever with a record line up of EV manufacturers and new brands that will add to the thrill factor and fun of the many electric experiences offered at Electrify Expo,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “We have filled over 1 million square feet for attendees to get first-hand experiences with not only the best EVs, but also e-bikes, e-motorcycles, powersports and recreational products, electric RV trailers, customized EVs and so much more. Do not miss this record setting event.”

The public festival on Saturday and Sunday will follow the top networking event in the EV industry - Electrify Expo Industry Day - on Friday, May 31. Industry Day is a networking event for media, analysts, government officials and industry professionals packed with exciting and educational sessions moderated by leading journalists and influential brands. New products from leading brands that will be unveiled at Industry Day will be on display throughout the weekend for the public festival. Tickets are available at https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day .

New Attractions for Long Beach:

The recently revealed all-new Rivian R3 hatchback midsize crossover will be on exhibit for attendees to check out all the newest features and specs.

Kawasaki will reveal an exciting new 2025 model on Industry Day and it will be on display for the weekend festival goers to get a first look at the latest technology from Kawasaki.

Hyundai will join the festival, bringing four models for attendees to experience and test drive.

Fisker will showcase its roomy midsize crossover EV, the Fisker Ocean.

Electrify Race League, an all-new electric race series set to unite top athletes in e-mobility from across the nation for a thrilling series of competitions.

Pebble will showcase the Pebble Flow, its all-electric RV trailer camper featuring a massive EV battery and integrated solar panels for exploring the outdoors up to seven days off the grid.

The Amazon Recharge Zone will address frequently asked questions pertaining to purchasing an EV, as well as debunking EV myths, through a full weekend of programming.

The Ford Thrill Zone will be back to take attendees for a spin in the Mustang Mach-E® GT with a professional driver for a hot lap.

Electrify Expo and Volvo are teaming up for a charitable mission, which will be announced at Industry Day on May 31.



Electrify Expo has something to offer for everybody - from enthusiasts to skeptics - through a range of products and experiences. The state of California has remained at the forefront of EV adoption, reaching record levels and accounting for 34% of the country’s new light-duty zero-emissions vehicle sales last year . Electrify Expo is the one place existing EV owners can head to check out the freshest EVs on the market and where new EV buyers can learn about what electric has to offer.

Get behind the wheel of an EV for a high performance experience or a comfortable street cruise demo. Electrify Expo is the place to try all things electric before you buy, including:

Rivian: R1T, R1S, all-new R2, R3 (display-only)

Tesla: Cybertruck, Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y

BMW: i4, i5, i7, iX, 330e, X5 50e, XM

Ford: Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning

Fisker: Ocean

Kia: EV9, Sorento, EV6, Carnival HEV, Niro EV Wave, Sportage PHEV

Hyundai: IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, KONA EV

Lexus: 2024 RZ 450e, 2024 RX 450h+, 2024 NX 450h+, 2024 TX 550h+

Toyota: Grand Highlander Hybrid, Prius Prime, RAV 4 Prime, bZ4X, SiriusXM (Sienna HV)

Volvo: EX30, C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, EX90

In addition to automakers, Long Beach attendees will experience exciting e-bike, e-scooter and other micromobility products on two and four wheels from top brands including:

Rad Power Bikes

SUPER 73

GoTrax Bikes + Scooters

Stacyc Stability Bikes for Kids

Land Moto

Monday Motorbikes

NIU

and many more

For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/775b12c2-2ef3-4a6d-8586-2224da863d10