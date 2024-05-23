Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Autodesk, Inc. (“Autodesk” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ADSK) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Autodesk, Inc. (“Autodesk” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ADSK) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Autodesk common stock between June 1, 2023 and April 16, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On April 24, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Autodesk, Inc. lacked adequate internal controls as a result of issues with its free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

When investors learned the truth, Autodesk’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Autodesk’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before June 24, 2024.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.