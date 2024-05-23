Pixalate's Q1 2024 Global Ad Fraud (IVT) Benchmarks for Mobile Apps: $1.4 Billion Spent on Ad Fraud & Invalid Traffic (IVT) Across Apps in the Google and Apple App Stores; IVT Rises 15% YoY

LONDON, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Global Mobile App Invalid Traffic Benchmark Report , analyzing the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for open programmatic advertising on mobile apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.



Pixalate's data science team analyzed 5.1M active mobile apps and 50+ billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q1 2024 to compile this research. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across mobile apps by global region (Global, North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), by country, app-ads.txt files, and additional breakdowns.



Key Findings



IVT Benchmarks in Open Programmatic Advertising on Mobile Apps

In Q1 2024, the global mobile app IVT rate in the open programmatic mobile in-app ad marketplace was 23% , accounting for an estimated $1.4 billion in ad spend on ad fraud and IVT Mobile app IVT increased by 15% YoY IVT risk on mobile apps that do not have an app-ads.txt files was 73% higher compared to apps that have an app-ads.txt file

, accounting for an estimated in ad spend on ad fraud and IVT The APAC region had the highest mobile in-app IVT rate in Q1 2024 ( 30% ) South Korea had the highest IVT rate in the open programmatic mobile in-app ad marketplace ( 36% ), according to Pixalate’s data

region had the highest mobile in-app IVT rate in Q1 2024 ( ) Google Play Store apps had an 18% higher IVT risk than Apple App stores

About Pixalate



Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer



The content of this press release, and the Q1 2024 Mobile App Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” IVT is also sometimes referred to as “ad fraud.” Per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”