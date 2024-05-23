Country Music Star John Rich Condemns EATS Act Included in Farm Bill that Helps China Invasion into American Agriculture

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Country Music Star John Rich, of the duo Big & Rich, railed against U.S. House Committee on Agriculture Chairman Glenn Thompson's effort to hand American pork production over to China. Rich, who serves on the board of directors at Moms for America® (MFA), and is working in a coalition with Competitive Markets Action, the Organization for Competitive Markets, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, and others, brought the full court press on YouTube in his video against EATS. Rich's efforts follow a letter from MFA to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Leaders Hakeem Jefferies, D-NY, Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Mitch McConnell, R-KY, from MFA against EATS earlier this year, and a recent op-ed Rich saw published in Newsmax last month on the issue.

“If the final Committee-passed Farm Bill includes the EATS Act or any language that nullifies state and local agriculture laws that keep American family farmers in business, we will have no choice but to actively oppose the passage and enactment of the legislation and we will engage our grassroots army to help defeat it,” said Kimberly Fletcher, President of Moms for America. “Ensuring that the Chinese and other multinational conglomerates aren’t allowed to further consolidate food production in the U.S. is a critical component of our legislative agenda, and this federal power grab by the swamp must be defeated at all costs.”

“The legislation jeopardizes the viability of family farms and ranches across America, giving preference to foreign multinational conglomerates like the Communist Chinese-owned Smithfield who owns one in every six sows in the United States,” said John Rich in his Newsmax opinion piece.

"Chairman Thompson's Farm Bill is a direct assault on states' rights that's designed to boost Chinese-owned companies like Smithfield, and will decimate small farmers and pork producers across America who have created their own niche markets in order to thrive and survive in the marketplace," said Marty Irby, President at Competitive Markets Action and Secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets. "The swamp thing Thompson is trying to ram through Congress must be defeated if we are to protect our food supply."

In addition, farmers and ranchers against EATS and the nullification of Prop 12 at the Organization for Competitive Markets and Competitive Markets Action, were joined by Moms for America in a fly-in to Washington, D.C. this week where they conducted nearly 80 in-person meetings against EATS.

In a 5 to 4 decision last May, the Supreme Court of the United States upheld Prop 12 that EATS and other bills like it seek to nullify with Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Amy Coney Barrett voted in alignment with the views of Moms for America and countless conservatives across the country while Secretary Vilsack and the Biden Dept. of Justice submitted briefs to the contrary and sided with the Chinese interests and Chinese Communist Party that financed the purchase of Smithfield.

Two Republican-led House letters against EATS previously sent to Thompson authored by Reps. Andrew Garbarino, R-NY, and Anna Paulina Luna, R-FL were completely ignored in the Farm Bill process. Those letters were also cosigned by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, R-VA, as well as Reps. Byron Donalds, R-FL, Matt Gaetz, R-FL, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, Nancy Mace, R-SC, Andy Biggs, R-AZ, Matt Rosendale, R-MT, Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ, Tim Burchett, R-TN, David Valadao, R-CA, Mike Waltz, R-FL, Alex Mooney, R-WV, Carol Miller, R-WV, Earl “Buddy” Carter, R-GA, Lance Gooden, R-TX, Mike Lawler, R-NY, Brian Fitzpatrick, R-PA, Young Kim, R-CA, Mike Garcia, R-CA, Tom Kean, R-NJ, Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ, Chris Smith, R-NJ, and Vern Buchanan, R-FL.

Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted on the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America.

