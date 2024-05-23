Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

| Source: Cavco Industries, Inc. Cavco Industries, Inc.

 

PHOENIX, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 30, 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Net revenue and Net income of $420 million and $34 million, respectively.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 23.6% with factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue at 22.4%, down 170 bps and 200 bps, respectively, from last year's fourth quarter.
  • Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $4.03 compared to $5.39 in last year's fourth quarter.

Full Fiscal Year Highlights

  • Net revenue was $1,795 million, down $348 million or 16.2% compared to $2,143 million last year.
  • Factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 23.2%, compared to 25.3% in the prior year.
  • Income before income taxes was $199 million, down $108 million or 35.2% compared to $307 million in the prior year
  • Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $18.37 compared to $26.95 last year.
  • Backlogs at March 30, 2024 were $191 million, up $31 million or 19.4% compared to $160 million three months ago and down from $244 million at April 1, 2023.
  • Stock repurchases were approximately $110 million in the year.

Commenting on the results, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The quarter started with several plants missing operating days due to thin backlogs coming out of the holidays. However, as the quarter progressed, order rates improved and almost all plants were back to 5-day operations."

He continued, "Against the backdrop of higher interest rates and economic challenges, our team continued to deliver solid margins and cash flow. During the year, we significantly increased capacity through the successful integration of the Solitaire acquisition and the Hamlet and Glendale plant startups; we expanded our retail distribution footprint; we rolled out our new Anthem series, the first nationally available HUD-approved manufactured duplex; and we responsibly managed our balance sheet with approximately $110 million of share repurchases. Affordable housing remains a pressing need and our ability to provide affordable homes for families has never been stronger."

Three months ended March 30, 2024 compared to three months ended April 1, 2023

 Three Months Ended    
($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold)March 30,
2024		 April 1,
2023		 Change
Net revenue       
Factory-built housing$398,493 $456,058 $(57,565) (12.6)%
Financial services 21,625  20,322  1,303  6.4%
 $420,118 $476,380 $(56,262) (11.8)%
        
Factory-built modules sold 6,231  7,236  (1,005) (13.9)%
        
Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 3,938  4,477  (539) (12.0)%
        
Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold$101,192 $101,867 $(675) (0.7)%
  • In the factory-built housing segment, the decrease in Net revenue was primarily due to lower sales volume.
  • Financial services segment Net revenue increased primarily due to more insurance policies in force in the current period compared to the prior year, partially offset by reduced revenue from loan sales.
 Three Months Ended    
($ in thousands)March 30,
2024		 April 1,
2023		 Change
Gross profit       
Factory-built housing$89,288  $111,355  $(22,067) (19.8)%
Financial services 9,727   9,286   441  4.7%
 $99,015  $120,641  $(21,626) (17.9)%
        
Gross profit as % of Net revenue       
Consolidated 23.6%  25.3%  N/A  (1.7)%
Factory-built housing 22.4%  24.4%  N/A  (2.0)%
Financial services 45.0%  45.7%  N/A  (0.7)%
        
Selling, general and administrative expenses       
Factory-built housing$55,937  $61,208  $(5,271) (8.6)%
Financial services 5,485   5,181   304  5.9%
 $61,422  $66,389  $(4,967) (7.5)%
        
Income from operations       
Factory-built housing$33,351  $50,147  $(16,796)         (33.5)%
Financial services 4,242   4,105   137          3.3%
 $37,593  $54,252  $(16,659)         (30.7)%
  • In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit decreased from lower sales volume. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased primarily as a result of decreases in non-recurring expenses related to third-party consultants fees for energy efficient home tax credits, lower costs in the current year related to the ongoing litigation between an indemnified former officer and the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), Solitaire acquisition costs in the prior year period, as well as lower compensation on reduced earnings.
  • In the financial services segment, Gross profit increased primarily due to higher revenue from more insurance policies in force in the current period compared to the prior year and fewer weather related events compared to the prior year.
 Three Months Ended     
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)March 30,
2024		 April 1,
2023		 Change
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders$33,934 $47,312 $        (13,378)         (28.3)%
Diluted net income per share$4.03 $5.39 $        (1.36)         (25.2)%

Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

  Three Months Ended
($ in millions)March 30,
2024		 April 1,
2023
Net revenue
Unrealized gains recognized during the period on marketable equity securities held in the financial services segment$0.9  $0.4 
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to the non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits            (2.2)
Legal and other expense related to the SEC inquiry, including indemnified costs of a former officer (0.4)          (1.9)
Acquisition related transaction costs            (1.9)
Other income, net
Corporate unrealized gains recognized during the period on securities held    2.0 
Income tax expense
Energy efficient home tax credits, net    3.0 
Tax benefits from stock option exercises 0.2   0.5 

Year ended March 30, 2024 compared to the year ended April 1, 2023

 Year Ended    
 ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold)March 30,
2024		 April 1,
2023		 Change
Net revenue       
Factory-built housing$1,716,607 $2,069,450 $(352,843) (17.1)%
Financial services 78,185  73,263  4,922  6.7%
 $1,794,792 $2,142,713 $(347,921) (16.2)%
        
Factory-built modules sold 27,355  32,885  (5,530) (16.8)%
        
Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 16,928  19,376  (2,448) (12.6)%
        
Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold$101,406 $106,805 $(5,399) (5.1)%
  • In the factory-built housing segment, the year-over-year decrease in Net revenue was primarily due to lower home sales volume and lower selling prices, partially offset by full year activity from the Solitaire Homes acquisition compared to only three months of activity in the prior year.
  • Financial services segment Net revenue increased year-over-year primarily due to more insurance policies in force in the current year compared to the prior year, partially offset by reduced revenue from loan sales.
 Year Ended    
($ in thousands)March 30,
2024		 April 1,
2023		 Change
Gross profit       
Factory-built housing$398,919  $523,529  $(124,610) (23.8)%
Financial services 27,983   31,403   (3,420) (10.9)%
 $426,902  $554,932  $(128,030) (23.1)%
        
Gross profit as % of Net revenue       
Consolidated 23.8%  25.9%  N/A  (2.1)%
Factory-built housing 23.2%  25.3%  N/A  (2.1)%
Financial services 35.8%  42.9%  N/A  (7.1)%
        
Selling, general and administrative expenses       
Factory-built housing$226,267  $237,898  $(11,631)         (4.9)%
Financial services 21,653   20,425   1,228          6.0%
 $247,920  $258,323  $(10,403)         (4.0)%
        
Income from operations       
Factory-built housing$172,652  $285,631  $(112,979)         (39.6)%
Financial services 6,330   10,978   (4,648)         (42.3)%
 $178,982  $296,609  $(117,627)         (39.7)%
  • In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit decreased from lower home sales and lower selling prices. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased as a result of lower incentive compensation on reduced sales.
  • In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to higher weather related insurance claims and reduced revenue from loan sales.
 Year Ended     
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)March 30,
2024		 April 1,
2023		 Change
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders$157,817 $240,554 $(82,737) (34.4)%
Diluted net income per share$18.37 $26.95 $(8.58) (31.8)%

Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

  Year Ended
($ in millions)March 30,
2024		 April 1,
2023
Net revenue
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized during the period on securities held in the financial services segment$1.3  $(0.1)
Selling, general and administrative expenses  
Expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to the non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits    (7.3)
Legal and other expense related to the SEC inquiry, net of recovery (3.4)  (5.5)
Acquisition transaction costs    (2.5)
Other income, net
Gains recognized during the period on corporate securities 0.3   0.8 
Income tax expense
Energy efficient home tax credits, net    8.1 
Tax benefits from stock option exercises 1.3   0.9 

Conference Call Details

Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, May 24, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register here to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Cavco’s current expectations and projections with respect to our expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected financial performance and operating results, such as revenue and gross margin percentage; (ii) our liquidity and financial resources; (iii) our outlook with respect to the Company and the manufactured housing business in general; (iv) the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business; and (iv) the strength of Cavco’s business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other factors, Cavco’s ability to manage: (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products; (ii) labor shortages and the pricing, availability, or transportation of raw materials; (iii) the impact of local or national emergencies; (iv) excessive health and safety incidents or warranty and construction claims; (v) increases in cancellations of home sales; (vi) information technology failures or cyber incidents; (vii) our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal, and foreign laws relating manufactured housing, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters; (ix) successfully defend against litigation, government inquiries, and investigations, and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Cavco. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Cavco as of the date of this release and Cavco disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 1, 2023 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Cavco’s reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 March 30,
2024		 April 1,
2023
ASSETS(Unaudited)  
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$352,687  $271,427 
Restricted cash, current 15,481   11,728 
Accounts receivable, net 77,123   89,347 
Short-term investments 18,270   14,978 
Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 20,713   17,019 
Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 40,787   43,414 
Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 2,529   640 
Inventories 241,339   263,150 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82,870   92,876 
Total current assets 851,799   804,579 
Restricted cash 585   335 
Investments 17,316   18,639 
Consumer loans receivable, net 23,354   27,129 
Commercial loans receivable, net 45,660   53,890 
Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 2,065   4,033 
Property, plant and equipment, net 224,199   228,278 
Goodwill 121,934   114,547 
Other intangibles, net 28,221   29,790 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,027   26,755 
Total assets$1,354,160  $1,307,975 
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$33,531  $30,730 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 239,736   262,661 
Total current liabilities 273,267   293,391 
Operating lease liabilities 35,148   21,678 
Other liabilities 7,759   7,820 
Deferred income taxes 4,575   7,581 
Redeemable noncontrolling interest    1,219 
Stockholders' equity   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding     
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,389,953 and 9,337,125 shares, respectively; Outstanding 8,320,718 and 8,665,324 shares, respectively 94   93 
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,069,235 and 671,801 shares, respectively (274,693)  (164,452)
Additional paid-in capital 281,216   271,950 
Retained earnings 1,027,127   869,310 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (333)  (615)
Total stockholders' equity 1,033,411   976,286 
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity$1,354,160  $1,307,975 
 


CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 March 30,
2024		 April 1,
2023		 March 30,
2024		 April 1,
2023
Net revenue$420,118  $476,380  $1,794,792  $2,142,713 
Cost of sales 321,103   355,739   1,367,890   1,587,781 
Gross profit 99,015   120,641   426,902   554,932 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 61,422   66,389   247,920   258,323 
Income from operations 37,593   54,252   178,982   296,609 
Interest income 5,334   3,933   20,998   10,679 
Interest expense (284)  (300)  (1,649)  (910)
Other income, net 292   676   849   385 
Income before income taxes 42,935   58,561   199,180   306,763 
Income tax expense (9,001)  (11,201)  (41,275)  (65,922)
Net income 33,934   47,360   157,905   240,841 
Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest    48   88   287 
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders$33,934  $47,312  $157,817  $240,554 
        
Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders       
Basic$4.07  $5.45  $18.55  $27.20 
Diluted$4.03  $5.39  $18.37  $26.95 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 8,338,595   8,683,376   8,506,673   8,844,326 
Diluted 8,428,613   8,781,079   8,591,911   8,924,452 
 


CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 March 30,
2024		 April 1,
2023		 March 30,
2024		 April 1,
2023
Capital expenditures$4,184 $3,256 $17,421 $44,106
Depreciation$4,279 $4,170 $16,956 $14,833
Amortization of other intangibles$392 $559 $1,569 $2,070


For additional information, contact:
Mark Fusler
Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
investor_relations@cavco.com 
 
Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavcoindustries.com 

Tags

cavco Cavco Industries EARNINGS

Related Links