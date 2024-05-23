23andMe Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company, reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2024 (FY24), which ended March 31, 2024.



Key Results and Recent Developments

On March 28, 2024 the Board of Directors of 23andMe formed a Special Committee comprised of independent directors to review strategic alternatives that may be available to 23andMe to maximize shareholder value. On April 18, 2024 the Company announced it has been made aware that Anne Wojcicki, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, and Chair of the Board of Directors of 23andMe, is considering making a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of 23andMe that she does not currently own.

Reported total revenue of $64.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $92.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of approximately 31% due to lower research revenue after the conclusion of the GSK collaboration exclusivity term in July 2023 and lower PGS kit volumes and telehealth orders. Full year 2024 revenues were $219.6 million compared to $299.5 million for full year 2023.

Launched new 23andMe+ Premium ancestry feature called Historical Matches, connecting customers to one or more of 335 historical individuals, weaving ancestral connections into the story of human history and migration.

Announced availability of three new genetic reports for 23andMe+ members on breast, colorectal and prostate cancer. The reports are based on statistical models known as polygenic risk scores (PRS), developed by 23andMe through its proprietary research database. These PRS reports calculate the potential likelihood of an individual developing one of these cancers, based on thousands of genetic variants associated with the disease.

Announced dosing of the first patient for Phase 1 clinical trial for 23ME-01473, a dual-mechanism natural killer (NK) cell activator, targeting ULBP6, intended to treat cancer. The Company expects to continue to enroll patients throughout fiscal year 2025 and announce results of the study later in calendar year 2025.

Presented posters for 23ME-00610 and 23ME-01473 therapeutics programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting and completed enrollment of the 23ME-00610 phase 1/2a clinical trial in April 2024.

Will be presenting posters at ASCO on the neuroendocrine cohort (June 1) and ovarian cohort (June 3) for 23ME-00610, the first data presentations from the Phase 2a expansion cohorts.

On May 9, 2024 the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that it had been granted an additional 180 days, or until November 4, 2024, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

“The Company had a productive fourth quarter and solid end to the year, continuing to add value for members of 23andMe+ and advancing our clinical stage assets,” said Anne Wojcicki, Co-Founder & CEO of 23andMe. “We continue to work to build value for customers and shareholders and are looking forward to a transformative FY2025.”

Q4 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for FY24 Q4 was $64 million, compared to $92 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of 31%. The decrease was primarily driven by lower research services revenue as the GSK collaboration exclusive discovery term concluded in July 2023, as well as lower consumer services revenue driven mainly by lower PGS kit sales volume and telehealth orders. These decreases were partially offset by higher revenue from growth in our membership services.



Revenue from consumer services, which includes PGS, telehealth and membership services, represented approximately 99% of total revenue for FY24 Q4. Research services revenue accounted for approximately 1% of total revenue for FY24 Q4.

Operating expenses for FY24 Q4 were $239 million, compared to $109 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to a $153 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge taken in the quarter, reflecting the remaining balance of the consumer and research services segment’s goodwill acquired as part of the acquisition of Lemonaid Health Limited. The increase was partially offset by lower personnel-related expenses following workforce reductions in prior quarters along with the disposition of Lemonaid Health Limited in the UK in August 2023 and lower R&D spend due to a significant reduction in GSK collaboration programs.

Net loss for FY24 Q4 was $209 million, compared to a net loss of $64 million for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) for FY24 Q4 was a loss of $33 million, compared to a loss of $39 million for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA loss was primarily due to lower personnel-related and R&D expenses, partially offset by lower research services gross profit as the GSK collaboration exclusive discovery term concluded in July 2023, as noted above. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for FY24 was $220 million, compared to $299 million for the prior year, representing a decrease of 27%. The decrease was primarily driven by lower consumer services revenue resulting mainly from lower PGS kit sales volume and telehealth orders, as well as lower research services revenue as a result of the conclusion of the GSK collaboration exclusive discovery term concluded in July 2023. These decreases were partially offset by higher revenue from growth in our membership services revenue.

Revenue from consumer services, which includes PGS, telehealth and membership services, represented approximately 92% of total revenue for FY24. Research services revenue accounted for approximately 8% of total revenue for FY24.

Operating expenses for FY24 were $781 million, compared to $459 million for the prior year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to $352 million in non-cash goodwill impairment charges taken in the last two quarters, as discussed above. The increase was partially offset by lower personnel-related expenses following workforce reductions in the year along with the disposition of Lemonaid Health Limited in the UK in August 2023 and reductions in marketing advertising spend aimed to boost margin and marketing efficiency.

Net loss for FY24 was $667 million, compared to a net loss of $312 million for the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for FY24 was a loss of $176 million, compared to a loss of $161 million for the prior year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA loss was primarily due to lower Research Services gross profit as the GSK collaboration exclusive discovery term concluded in July 2023, lower consumer services revenue driven mainly by lower PGS kit sales volume and telehealth orders and increasing Therapeutics expenses, partially offset by lower personnel-related expenses and reductions in marketing advertising spend, as noted above. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Please note the full year fiscal 2024 results are preliminary. The Company is still completing its assessment of its impairment review of goodwill and long-lived assets, and its impairment expense is undergoing further evaluation. This could result in an adjustment to the impairment recorded in the Company’s operating expenses and impact on its net loss. Please note that any adjustment would be a non-cash item and reflected in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet

23andMe ended March 31, 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $216 million, compared to $387 million as of March 31, 2023.

FY2025 Financial Guidance

In light of the Special Committee review of strategic alternatives, the Company is not providing guidance at this time.

Conference Call Webcast Information

23andMe will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, May 23, 2024, to discuss the financial results for Q4 and FY2024 and report on business progress. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.23andme.com/news-events/events-presentations . A webcast replay will be available at the same address.

About 23andMe

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and therapeutics company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit investors.23andme.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe’s businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release, including statements regarding 23andMe’s strategy, review of strategic alternatives and associated proposed transactions financial position, financial projections, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, potential future collaborations, database growth and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "predicts," "continue," "will," "schedule," and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and as revised and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The statements made herein are made as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, 23andMe undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, developments, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the 23andMe’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets, which are prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income (loss) before net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), income tax expenses (benefit), depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, and other items that are considered unusual or not representative of underlying trends of our business, including but not limited to: changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, litigation settlements, gains or losses on dispositions of subsidiaries, transaction-related costs, and cyber security incident expenses, net of probable insurance recoveries, if applicable for the periods presented. 23andMe has provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by 23andMe’s management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve 23andMe’s annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. 23andMe provides Adjusted EBITDA because 23andMe believes it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, 23andMe believes it is helpful in highlighting trends in its operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of 23andMe’s core operating performance. In particular, 23andMe believes that the exclusion of the items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA provides useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of 23andMe’s business. Accordingly, 23andMe believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as 23andMe’s management and board of directors.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future 23andMe will incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. 23andMe’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. When evaluating 23andMe’s performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and other GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA is our best proxy for cash burn.

23andMe Holding Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Service $ 57,719 $ 80,778 $ 191,816 $ 265,840 Product 6,309 11,599 27,822 33,649 Total revenue 64,028 92,377 219,638 299,489 Cost of revenue: Service 33,965 48,835 108,116 150,595 Product 3,032 3,560 12,145 14,398 Total cost of revenue 36,997 52,395 120,261 164,993 Gross profit 27,031 39,982 99,377 134,496 Operating expenses: Research and development 46,724 60,719 205,361 222,596 Sales and marketing 16,931 21,779 85,600 119,927 General and administrative 22,296 26,758 129,772 115,984 Restructuring and other charges — — 8,368 — Goodwill impairment 152,944 — 351,744 — Total operating expenses 238,895 109,256 780,845 458,507 Loss from operations (211,864 ) (69,274 ) (681,468 ) (324,011 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 3,042 4,369 14,331 9,676 Other income (expense), net 5 174 506 (93 ) Loss before income taxes (208,817 ) (64,731 ) (666,631 ) (314,428 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 18 (633 ) 73 (2,772 ) Net loss (208,835 ) (64,098 ) (666,704 ) (311,656 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax — (309 ) 620 (799 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (208,835 ) $ (64,407 ) $ (666,084 ) $ (312,455 ) Net loss per share of Class A and Class B common stock attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (1.40 ) $ (0.69 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic and diluted 485,951,909 456,254,405 475,982,265 451,504,377









23andMe Holding Co.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,488 $ 386,849 Restricted cash 1,399 1,399 Accounts receivable, net 3,324 1,897 Inventories 12,465 10,247 Deferred cost of revenue 4,792 5,376 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,841 19,224 Total current assets 255,309 424,992 Property and equipment, net 28,351 38,608 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 48,894 56,078 Restricted cash, noncurrent 6,974 6,974 Internal-use software, net 20,516 15,661 Intangible assets, net 33,255 45,520 Goodwill — 351,744 Other assets 1,868 3,021 Total assets $ 395,167 $ 942,598 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,571 $ 12,924 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,263 66,430 Deferred revenue 64,827 62,521 Operating lease liabilities 8,670 7,541 Total current liabilities 127,331 149,416 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 10,000 — Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 67,845 77,763 Other liabilities 1,471 1,480 Total liabilities 206,647 228,659 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock - par value $0.0001, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and 2023; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 2023 — — Common stock, par value $0.0001 - Class A shares, 1,140,000,000 shares authorized, 323,394,807 and 293,020,474 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; Class B shares, 350,000,000 shares authorized, 166,724,586 and 168,179,488 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 49 46 Additional paid-in capital 2,361,559 2,220,897 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) — (620 ) Accumulated deficit (2,173,088 ) (1,506,384 ) Total stockholders’ equity 188,520 713,939 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 395,167 $ 942,598











23andMe Holding Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (666,704 ) $ (311,656 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,227 32,071 Amortization and impairment of internal-use software 6,255 4,427 Stock-based compensation expense 120,209 116,017 Impairment of long-lived assets — 10,126 Goodwill impairment 351,744 — Loss on disposition of Lemonaid Health Limited 2,026 — Other operating activities (529 ) 77 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,427 ) 1,483 Inventories (2,218 ) 542 Deferred cost of revenue 584 2,325 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,231 ) 6,653 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,185 7,393 Other assets 1,152 (429 ) Accounts payable (996 ) (24,573 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (7,104 ) 2,671 Deferred revenue 12,307 (418 ) Operating lease liabilities (8,790 ) (8,934 ) Other liabilities (9 ) (3,165 ) Net cash used in operating activities (164,319 ) (165,390 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,129 ) (4,048 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 30 5 Capitalized internal-use software costs (8,527 ) (7,262 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,626 ) (11,305 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 909 4,203 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 3,262 6,464 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (230 ) (197 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (357 ) (693 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,584 9,777 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents — 385 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (170,361 ) (166,533 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 395,222 561,755 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 224,861 $ 395,222 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 97 $ 473 Stock-based compensation capitalized for internal-use software costs $ 3,606 $ 3,191 Deferred offering costs during the period included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1 $ 45 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,488 $ 386,849 Restricted cash, current 1,399 1,399 Restricted cash, noncurrent 6,974 6,974 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 224,861 $ 395,222









23andMe Holding Co. Total Company and Segment Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) The Company’s revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by segment and for the total Company is as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment Revenue: (1) Consumer and Research Services $ 64,028 $ 92,377 $ 219,638 $ 299,489 Total revenue $ 64,028 $ 92,377 $ 219,638 $ 299,489 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Consumer and Research Services Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,874 ) $ 4,989 $ (36,769 ) $ (17,997 ) Therapeutics Adjusted EBITDA (17,135 ) (29,904 ) (91,025 ) (88,503 ) Unallocated Corporate (2) (12,199 ) (13,744 ) (48,002 ) (54,801 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (33,208 ) $ (38,659 ) $ (175,796 ) $ (161,301 ) Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (208,835 ) $ (64,098 ) $ (666,704 ) $ (311,656 ) Adjustments Interest income, net (3,042 ) (4,369 ) (14,331 ) (9,676 ) Other (income) expense, net (5 ) (174 ) (506 ) 93 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 18 (633 ) 73 (2,772 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,160 4,727 18,033 20,239 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,775 3,639 11,448 16,486 Impairment of acquired intangible assets — — — 9,968 Stock-based compensation expense 19,011 22,249 120,209 116,017 Litigation settlement cost — — 98 — Loss on disposition of Lemonaid Health Limited and transaction-related costs — — 2,375 — Goodwill impairment 152,944 — 351,744 — Cybersecurity incident expenses, net of probable insurance recoveries 765 — 1,765 — Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (33,209 ) $ (38,659 ) $ (175,796 ) $ (161,301 )



