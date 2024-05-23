CooperCompanies’ 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report Highlights Efforts that Benefit People and the Planet

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) today released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report . The report showcases the company’s progress on enhancing the health and wellness of people around the world, while doing its part to protect the planet and serve its communities.

In 2023, CooperCompanies continued to make its leading healthcare solutions more accessible in underserved communities, made significant investments in learning and development programs for global employees, and maintained its commitment to protect the planet.

“We are most innovative when we leverage synergies across our ESG priorities,” said Al White, Cooper’s President and CEO. “We believe in the importance of sustainability and are pursuing a future in which everything we create mutually reinforces the wellbeing of people and planet.”

The 2023 ESG Report includes expanded and updated ESG performance data and highlights the company’s efforts to drive positive change for people and the planet. The report is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, a leading framework that identifies important ESG topics most relevant to investors.

Read more in the Cooper 2023 ESG Report: https://coopercos.com/esg/ .

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's health company dedicated to assisting women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies ("Cooper") has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .

