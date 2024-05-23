Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend

New York, NY, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.33 per share, payable on June 18, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2024.

