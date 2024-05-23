NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:
BofA Securities Global Technology Conference
Wednesday, June 5, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time
Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.
For further information, contact:
|Simona Jankowski
|Mylene Mangalindan
|Investor Relations
|Corporate Communications
|NVIDIA Corporation
|NVIDIA Corporation
|sjankowski@nvidia.com
|mmangalindan@nvidia.com
© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.