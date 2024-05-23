Elcora Announces Share Consolidation

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTCQB – ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), a leading battery metals exploration company, announces that, pursuant to a director’s resolution, the Company will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding share capital (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of every ten (10) old Common Shares into one (1) new Common Share (the “Share Consolidation”), subject to the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”).



As a result of the proposed Share Consolidation, the issued and outstanding Common Shares will be reduced from 170,377,013 pre-Consolidation Shares to approximately 17,037,701 post-Consolidation Shares. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the proposed Share Consolidation. All fractions of Common Shares will be rounded down to the next lowest whole number. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company’s outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted upon the Share Consolidation.

New ISIN: CA2844452029

New CUSIP: 284445202

The effective date of the proposed Share Consolidation will be disclosed in a subsequent news release.

The Company does not intend to change its name or its current trading symbol in connection with the proposed Share Consolidation. Management of the Company believe that the Consolidation will make the Company more attractive to financing opportunities.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847

For further information please visit the company's website at:

http://www.elcoracorp.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

