Mediacom Communications Ready to Connect Customers in First Phase of 221-Mile Seminole County Fiber Network Buildout

DONALSONVILLE, Ga., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications announced completion of the first phase of construction to bring ultra-high-speed broadband to underserved areas of Seminole County. The activation of phase one means that over 100 of the 2,338 homes and businesses included in this project can now sign up for services.

Mediacom was awarded a $7.8 million grant through the Georgia Capital Project Fund Program for the Seminole County project. Construction of the 221-mile fiber build began in November of 2023 and will continue through this year. When completed, a total investment of more than $16 million will be put into this public-private partnership to extend broadband access for underserved Georgia residents.

Residents and businesses in the completed project area can now access a variety of service offerings including broadband plans with download speeds up to 2 gigabits-per-second as well as low-cost phone plans. Mediacom also offers XtreamConnect , a low-cost broadband plan designed specifically for qualifying low-income households. A public open house was held today in Donalsonville to introduce Mediacom’s products to the community. State Senator Sam Watson and State Representative Gerald Greene as well as Donalsonville Councilman Mitch Blanks were in attendance to greet their constituents and share remarks.

“During my time in the Georgia Legislature, strengthening the economy for Southwest Georgia has remained one of my top priorities,” said Senator Sam Watson, District 11. “Access to broadband, especially to our most rural areas is a crucial part of today’s economy. Mediacom’s partnership with the state to bring high-speed broadband to residents and businesses in Seminole County will not only strengthen the economic opportunities for District 11 but, will go a long way in improving our resident’s quality of life.”

“Since the launch of the Georgia Broadband Program in 2018, expanding access to broadband for all Georgians has been a top priority for the State,” said Representative Gerald Greene, District 154. “Seminole County residents deserve the same access to broadband as Georgia’s urban residents. I am grateful to Mediacom for their investment in District 154 and thrilled to support their investment with a Georgia broadband grant.”

“Mediacom excels at providing broadband to rural communities and is thankful for the opportunity provided by the State of Georgia to reach even more homes and businesses in Seminole County,” said Darryl Chaney, Senior Director of Area Operations for Mediacom. “We applaud Georgia’s commitment to closing the digital divide and are thrilled to assist the state in connecting more rural Georgians to our ultra-high-speed broadband.”