HUTCHMED Highlights Presentations at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) today announces that new and updated data from several studies of compounds discovered by HUTCHMED will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting, taking place May 31 – June 4, 2024 in Chicago, IL and online.



Results will be presented from the registration Phase II study of fruquintinib combined with sintilimab in 98 second-line or above patients with endometrial cancer (“EMC”) with pMMR status by central laboratory analysis, which supported the New Drug Application (NDA) filed in China. The primary endpoint was objective response rate (“ORR”) per RECIST v1.1, assessed by an independent review committee. The combination showed meaningful efficacy improvements in advanced EMC patients with pMMR status, regardless of prior bevacizumab treatment, with a manageable safety profile. The median follow-up time was 15.7 months. The ORR in 87 efficacy evaluable patients was 35.6% including two complete responses. Disease control rate (“DCR”) was 88.5%, and duration of response was not reached, with 80.7% remaining in response after nine months. Amongst the 98 patients, median progression-free survival (PFS) was 9.5 months, and median overall survival (OS) was 21.3 months. Further details are available in the abstract link below.

Following the initial data of the FRUTIGA Phase III study of fruquintinib in second-line gastric cancer published during the February 2024 ASCO Plenary Series session, further updated efficacy data in key subgroups, and quality of life data will be presented at this year’s ASCO annual meeting. In addition, further data from the FRESCO and FRESCO-2 Phase III colorectal cancer studies, the study of surufatinib combinations in small cell lung cancer, and initial clinical data for the ERK1/2 inhibitor HMPL-295 will be presented.

Details of the presentations, including links to available abstracts, are as follows:

Abstract title Presenter / Lead author Presentation details

SPONSORED STUDIES Fruquintinib plus Sintilimab in Treated Advanced Endometrial Cancer (EMC) Patients (Pts) with pMMR Status: Results From a Multicenter, Single-Arm Phase 2 Study Xiaohua Wu,

Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China



#5619

Poster Session - Gynecologic Cancer



Efficacy and safety of fruquintinib in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer according to prior treatment sequence in the refractory setting: Results from FRESCO and FRESCO-2 Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab,

Mayo Clinic, U.S.



#3579

Poster Session - Gastrointestinal Cancer — Colorectal and Anal



Fruquintinib in Refractory Metastatic Colorectal Cancer



Cathy Eng,

Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, U.S. Link

Education Session: New Drugs in Oncology: Incorporation Into Practice Updates on Abstract 438730: Fruquintinib Plus Paclitaxel Versus Paclitaxel as Second-Line Therapy for Patients with Advanced Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma (FRUTIGA): A Randomized, Multicenter, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3 Study Feng Wang,

Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China Link

Education Session: ASCO Plenary Series: Rapid Abstract Updates



Surufatinib plus PD-1/L1 inhibitors as maintenance therapy following first line (1L) platinum-based chemotherapy combined with PD-1/L1 inhibitors in patients (pts) with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) Yi Hu,

Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, China #e15109

Publication Only: Developmental Therapeutics — Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology First-in-human study of HMPL-295, an ERK1/2 inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors: dose-escalation results of monotherapy Xianjun Yu,

Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China #e15112

Publication Only: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED STUDIES Stereotactic ablative radiotherapy combined with fruquintinib and tislelizumab in metastatic colorectal cancer: updated findings from a single-arm, prospective phase II trial (RIFLE) Chen Yajie, Zhang Zhen,

Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China #e15570

Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal



A propensity score matched comparison of fruquintinib (FRU) versus FRU combined with PD-1 inhibitors for microsatellite stability (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer: real-world data Lina He, Shuiping Tu,

Renji Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China #e15564

Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal Phase Ib/II trial of hepatic arterial infusion chemotherapy (HAIC) in combination with fruquintinib as third-line therapy for refractory unresectable colorectal cancer liver metastases Zhu Xu,

Peking University Cancer Hospital and Institute, Beijing, China



#3561

Poster Session - Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal Efficacy and safety of fruquintinib plus trifluridine/tipiracil (TAS-102) as third-line treatment in patients with metastatic colorectal adenocarcinoma: Results from a single arm, phase 2, multicenter study Jianjun Peng,

The First Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China #3536

Poster Session - Gastrointestinal Cancer — Colorectal and Anal



A phase II study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of fruquintinib combined with tislelizumab and Hepatic arteryinfusion chemotherapy (HAIC) for advanced colorectal cancer liver metastases: An updated analysis of survival Lu Wang, Zhang Ti,

Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China



#3543

Poster Session - Gastrointestinal Cancer — Colorectal and Anal



Fruquintinib combined with sintilimab and SOX as conversion therapy for unresectable locally advanced or metastatic gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC): A single-arm, open-label, phase 2 clinical trial Suxia Luo, Fei Ma,

Henan Cancer Hospital/Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China



#e16021

Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer — Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Short-course radiotherapy (SCRT) followed by fruquintinib plus adebrelimab and CAPOX in the total neoadjuvant therapy of locally advanced rectal cancer (LARC): a multicenter, single-arm, open-label, phase II study Tao Zhang, Zhenyu Lin,

Cancer Center, Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China TPS3643

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer — Colorectal and Anal







Fruquintinib plus capecitabine versus capecitabine as first-line maintenance treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): Update results from the randomized, controlled, phase Ib/II study Junjie Peng, Wenhua Li,

Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China #3567

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer — Colorectal and Anal



Efficacy and safety of fruquintinib plus investigator's choice of chemotherapy as second-line therapy in metastatic colorectal cancer: updated results of a multicenter, single-arm, phase 2 trial Yongshun Chen, Wensi Zhao,

Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan, China



#3571

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer — Colorectal and Anal



Comparative analysis of first-line therapy with fruquintinib plus chemotherapy versus standard therapy in advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): A prospective cohort study compared with propensity score matching (PSM) cohort Fuxiang Zhou, Wenbo Wang,

Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan, China #3591

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer —Colorectal and Anal



Efficacy and safety of fruquintinib-based treatment in patients with refractory bone and soft tissue sarcomas after developing resistance to several TKIs: A multi-centered retrospective study Lu Xie, Binghao Li,

Peking University People’s Hospital, Beijing, China; The Second Affiliated Hospital Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China #11528

Poster Session: Sarcoma



Disitamab vedotin combined with fruquintinib in patients with HER2-expressing or HER2 mutation/amplified metastatic colorectal cancer refractory to at least two standard regimens: A prospective, exploratory, single-arm study Hui Xu,

Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University. Wuhan, China #e15003

Publication Only: Developmental Therapeutics — Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology



Surufatinib combined with TAS-102 in third- or later-line therapy of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer (mPDAC): an open-Label, single-Arm, phase II Study Dongsheng Zhang,

Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China #e16297

Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer — Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Surufatinib monotherapy or combined with vinorelbine as a late-line therapy in patients with refractory advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Yanfang Zheng,

Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute of Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China #e20543

Publication Only: Lung Cancer — Non-Small Cell Metastatic



Updated efficacy and safety results from the phase Ib/II study of surufatinib combined with camrelizumab and chemotherapy in patients with advanced colorectal cancer Liangjun Zhu, Sheng Li,

Jiangsu Cancer Hospital, Nanjing, China



#e15547

Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer — Colorectal and Anal Phase II study to evaluate surufatinib in patients with osteosarcoma and soft tissue sarcoma who have failed in standard chemotherapy: updated analysis Xing Zhang,

Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China #11539

Poster Session: Sarcoma



Efficacy and safety of Surufatinib combined with EP regimen and Serplulimab in first-line treatment of NEC Tao Zhang, Zhenyu Lin,

Cancer Center, Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China #e15123

Publication Only: Developmental Therapeutics — Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Performance of surufatinib in treating advanced neuroendocrine neoplasms: Insights from a real-world study Qing Zhai, Linhui Zhu,

Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center; Shanghai Medical College, Fudan University, Shanghai, China #e15124

Publication Only: Developmental Therapeutics — Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Epidemiological investigation of neuroendocrine differentiation in carcinomas: Focus on pancreatic and cholangiocarcinoma cohorts Susheng Shi, Yaru Wen,

Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China



#e16375

Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer — Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Efficacy and safety of surufatinib, toripalimab, nab-paclitaxel in combination with radiotherapy or surgery in the first-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell cancer: A single-centered prospective clinical trial Fang Liu, Xiang Huang,

Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, China



#e16047

Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer — Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary



Efficacy and safety of second-line treatment with surufatinib for anlotinib-resistant radioiodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer: An exploratory multicenter study Libo Chen, Yang Wang,

Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China #e15127

Publication Only: Developmental Therapeutics — Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery, global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has approximately 5,000 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of about 1,800 in oncology/immunology. Since inception, HUTCHMED has focused on bringing cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also marketed in the U.S. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Medical Information

