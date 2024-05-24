Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (“Imperial” or the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 5, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company at the Company’s virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 22, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Results of the vote for the election of directors which took place at the Meeting are:

Name Votes For % Votes Withheld % Carolyn D. Anglin 115,311,031 98.69 1,526,537 1.31 J. Brian Kynoch 116,822,129 99.99 15,439 0.01 Pierre Lebel 113,470,640 97.12 3,366,928 2.88 Larry G. Moeller 116,822,128 99.99 15,440 0.01 Janine North 116,804,482 99.97 33,086 0.03 James P. Veitch 116,803,962 99.97 33,606 0.03 Edward A. Yurkowski 116,714,594 99.89 122,974 0.11

A total of 117,042,544 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 72.30% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results, filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia. These properties have defined areas of mineralization and clear exploration potential. Management continues to evaluate various opportunities to advance many of these properties.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959

