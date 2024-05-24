Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 24 May 2024
Announcement no. 28/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|166,026
|14,175,261
|15 May 2024
|900
|100.25
|90,225
|16 May 2024
|900
|105.92
|95,328
|17 May 2024
|1,000
|104.50
|104,500
|21 May 2024
|1,100
|104.86
|115,346
|22 May 2024
|298
|104.00
|30,992
|23 May 2024
|1,100
|104.45
|114,895
|Accumulated under the programme
|171,324
|85.96
|14,726,547
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|429,852
|5.1%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
