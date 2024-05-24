Ontex launches Stop&Lock Anti-Leak technology for enhanced baby comfort and protection

Aalst, Belgium, May 24, 2024 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, is proud to announce the introduction of its innovative Stop&Lock Anti-Leak technology in baby care. The Ontex innovation entails the introduction of front and back barriers in newborn and mini sizes of baby diapers, which Ontex produces for retailer partners.

Ontex Stop&Lock Anti-Leak technology has been successfully introduced in selected baby diapers in North America and will be launched at a major European retailer in June. Along with leg barriers, Stop&Lock Anti-Leak technology provides 360-degree leakage protection to contain ’poo explosions,’ a common issue with newborns fed on breastmilk or formula. This enhances baby comfort and eases parental concerns about major leaks, an important consumer motivator according to research.

A 2024 panel test1 in Europe indicates that 20% of parents surveyed expressed concern about these significant diaper leaks, with many reporting that leaks disrupt outings, as well as their baby’s sleep and play. In response, Ontex front & back barriers ensure 4-side leak protection from both urine and liquid stool. This feature of Ontex Stop&Lock Anti-Leak technology is designed to significantly reduce the need for frequent and complete outfit changes due to leakage incidents.

Annick De Poorter, Chief Innovation & Sustainability Officer at Ontex, commented, "I am proud that we are making everyday life easier for parents with technology that is helpful and affordable at the same time. I am confident our retail partners will appreciate this, which brings us closer to our strategic vision to be their leading partner across Europe and North America."

