Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Cookie3

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Cookie3

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce that it is now integrated with Cookie3, a decentralized identity and reputation system for Web3. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to access Cookie3's MarketingFi protocol via web extension.

Touted as ‘Google Analytics’ for Web3, Cookie3 scrutinizes the vast amount of data across blockchain platforms to provide predictive analytics, user behaviour insights and trend forecasting.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

