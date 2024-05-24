US Cleaning & Maintenance Supplies Distributors Industry Report 2024: Heightened Competition from External Operators will Affect Industry Revenue

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleaning & Maintenance Supplies Distributors in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Cleaning and maintenance supplies distributors sell an array of products drawn from a wide range of markets, including janitorial service companies, commercial and industrial buildings, government buildings, and retail outlets. While demand for cleaning and maintenance supplies is relatively high, enterprises have fierce competition from online and big-box retailers.

Since 2020, distributors have experienced a pandemic-induced surge in industry demand. Industry revenue is anticipated to incline by a CAGR of 2.2% to $13.2 billion, with an anticipated growth of 4.8% in 2023 alone. Profit is expected to account for 4.5% in 2023, which is an increase from 2018 as purchase costs decrease and operational efficiency increases.

The Cleaning and Maintenance Supplies Distributors industry distributes specialized equipment and supplies for cleaning and maintenance services on a merchant wholesale basis. Products include janitorial and chemical cleaning solutions, waste receptacles and facility maintenance.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Essendant Inc.

Supplyworks Inc.

Veritiv Corporation

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mi5rv3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.