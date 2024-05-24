Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Research: Escalating Demand for Innovative Treatment Options Amidst Escalating Prevalence - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is poised for remarkable expansion, with projected revenues surging to $4.4 billion by 2031, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%, driven by escalating demand for innovative treatment options amidst the escalating prevalence of pulmonary fibrosis worldwide.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth



Breakthrough Therapies: The introduction of novel therapies, such as Esbriet and Ofev, has revolutionized the landscape of pulmonary fibrosis treatment. Recent advancements, including the designation of Esbriet as a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. FDA, have catalyzed market adoption rates, propelling growth trajectories.



Strategic Collaborations: Leading pharmaceutical entities are forging strategic alliances to bolster their presence and enhance treatment accessibility. Collaborations between industry giants, such as Roche and Genentech, are fostering the development of cutting-edge solutions, amplifying market penetration, and driving revenue generation.



Segment Insights



Monotherapy Dominance: Monotherapy remains the cornerstone of pulmonary fibrosis treatment, capturing a significant market share of 72.2% in 2022. The efficacy and cost-effectiveness of monotherapeutic interventions, including pirfenidone and nintedanib, continue to drive market growth, offering patients enhanced treatment outcomes and improved quality of life.



IPF Emergence: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) emerges as a dominant indication, commanding a substantial market share of 91.8% in 2022. The escalating incidence of IPF, coupled with rising disease awareness, underscores the imperative for targeted therapeutic interventions, propelling market expansion and driving revenue augmentation.



Regional Insights



U.S. Market Momentum: The U.S. market emerges as a beacon of growth, boasting a staggering 98.8% market share in North America in 2022. The escalating prevalence of smoking and pulmonary disorders, coupled with robust healthcare infrastructure, positions the U.S. as a pivotal market for pulmonary fibrosis treatment, fueling revenue acceleration and market dominance. Furthermore, government initiatives aimed at advancing healthcare accessibility and affordability further bolster market expansion, creating a conducive environment for stakeholders.



German Market Dynamics: Germany continues to witness robust market adoption, capturing a substantial market share of 27.2% in Europe in 2022. The burgeoning geriatric population, coupled with industrial advancements and heightened R&D investments, propels market expansion, fostering revenue growth and consolidating Germany's position as a lucrative market segment. Additionally, regulatory frameworks promoting innovation and collaboration foster a conducive business environment, encouraging industry players to invest in research and development initiatives, thereby driving market innovation and competitiveness.



Japanese Market Ascendancy: Japan emerges as a prominent market, commanding a formidable market share of 59.3% in East Asia in 2022. The abundance of skilled manpower, coupled with government initiatives to bolster the healthcare sector, galvanizes market growth, driving revenue escalation and solidifying Japan's status as a key revenue contributor. Furthermore, technological advancements and a robust healthcare infrastructure facilitate the adoption of advanced treatment modalities, positioning Japan as a frontrunner in the global pulmonary fibrosis treatment market.



Key Market Player Includes

F. Hoffman - La Roche Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim

International GmbH

Cipla Ltd (Cipla)

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

FibroGen Inc.,

Galecto, Inc.

Global Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment market is Segmented as Below:

By Therapy Type:

Monotherapy

Pirfenidone Therapy

Nintedanib Therapy

Corticosteroids Therapy

Combination Therapy

Pirfenidone & Corticosteroid

Nintedanib & Corticosteroid

Pirfenidone & Antitussive

Others

Symptomatic Treatment

By Indication:

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

Familial PF

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Mail Order Pharmacy

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

