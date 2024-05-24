Global Polyphthalamide Industry Research 2024-2031: Manufacturer vs Application Heatmap, Profiles, Segment Analysis and Forecasts

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyphthalamide Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyphthalamide (PPA) market is witnessing a steady rise, poised for significant growth during 2024-2031



Polyphthalamide, categorized within thermoplastic synthetic resins, is characterized by ASTM D5336 as a polyamide incorporating residues of purified terephthalic acid or isophthalic acid, or a blend of both, constituting a minimum of 55 molar percent of the dicarboxylic acid segment of the polymer chain. Projections indicate a steady value compound annual growth rate over the forecast duration.



Factors Driving Growth:



The exceptional deflection and high transition temperature attributes of polyphthalamide (PPA) are expected to elevate its usage in the manufacturing of automotive body parts, consequently propelling global market growth. In response to governmental regulations aimed at reducing automotive emissions, manufacturers are adopting measures to enhance overall vehicle fuel economy.



Polyphthalamide's superior characteristics are extending the working lifespan of components while reducing weight, resulting in enhanced fuel efficiency. However, due to its higher production costs, PPA with filler material is primarily utilized for high-end applications and has yet to gain popularity in widespread product uses.



Segment Analysis and Forecast:



The glass fiber filled segment is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global polyphthalamide market, characterized by high strength and stiffness, excellent heat resistance across a broad temperature range, favorable chemical and electrical properties, and low moisture absorption. These attributes contribute to its widespread acceptance in various end-user industries.



End-Use Industries:



The automotive & transportation segment emerged as the dominant force in the global polyphthalamide market and is projected to maintain a significant market value share. The increasing demand for PPA resins in manufacturing automobile body-parts, including air induction systems, cooling and heating systems, charge air hoses, resonators, etc., is anticipated to propel market growth.



Polyphthalamide consumption within the automotive & transportation segment is driven by its role in reducing vehicle weight, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency. This growth trend underscores the segment's importance in the broader market landscape.



Regional Analysis:



From a regional standpoint, Europe is poised to hold a substantial share of the global polyphthalamide market, with an anticipated increase in market value over the forecast period. In North America, sales revenue for polyphthalamide is forecasted to reach significant levels, experiencing steady growth over the projection period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit high growth compared to the global average, driven by increasing industrialization and automotive production.



Global Polyphthalamide Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Glass Fiber Filled

Carbon Fiber Filled

Mineral Fiber Filled

Unfilled

By End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Electricals & Electronics

Industry Equipment

Consumer & Personal Care

Others (Oil & Gas, Packaging etc.)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

