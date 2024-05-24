Global Electronic Specialty Gases Industry Research 2024-2031: Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems, Emerging Trends in Display Panels, Challenges in the Manufacturing Sector

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Specialty Gases Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electronic specialty gases are crucial in the manufacturing of numerous electronic devices and components, including semiconductors, display devices, LED panels, and solar panels. These gases are also used in electrical equipment such as transformers and circuit breakers. The continuous development of new-age products in the electronics industry, such as wearables and advancements in technology like connected homes, control systems, and industrial systems, are expected to propel the growth of the electronic specialty gases market.



Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems



LED lights represent a major end use for electronic specialty gases. The adoption of solid-state lighting is rapidly increasing, which is anticipated to bolster the electronic specialty gases market. This growth is driven by the expanded use of LEDs for LCD television backlighting and general illumination, where LED lights are gaining market share over traditional lighting methods like sodium vapor lamps and incandescent tubes.



Electronic specialty gases play a vital role in LED manufacturing by facilitating the epitaxial deposition of active semiconductor layers, giving LEDs their characteristic brightness. The energy efficiency of LED lights is another key factor driving the adoption of electronic specialty gases in both commercial and residential applications, further boosting market growth.



Emerging Trends in Display Panels



The demand for high-quality display panels in consumer electronics such as televisions, personal computers, and smartphones is on the rise. Technological innovations in the video industry, including 4K and high-definition display systems, have fueled demand for these products. The application of electronic specialty gases in display panels contributes to the growth of the electronics specialty gases market.



Electronic specialty gases are used in the flat panel display industry as cleaning agents and in the manufacture of metal oxide transistors, facilitating the development of superior display technologies like ultra-high-definition displays, 3D displays, LCD displays, and OLED display screens.



Challenges in the Manufacturing Sector



The recent slowdown in the manufacturing sector and potential global recession pose significant challenges to the growth of the electronic specialty gases market. The manufacturing sector is the primary end-user of electronic specialty gases, accounting for a large portion of global sales. Trade tensions between major economies have impacted the global electronics manufacturing industry, leading to reduced demand for electronic components and products.



Economic challenges in key manufacturing countries like South Korea, Japan, and Singapore are also likely to adversely affect the growth of the electronic specialty gases market.



Winning Strategies for the Electronic Specialty Gases Market



The electronic specialty gases market is relatively consolidated, with major players holding a substantial market share in regions like North America. Entry barriers are high due to the capital-intensive nature of the market, giving significant players an upper hand. Consequently, larger companies often acquire smaller players to strengthen their market position.



Changing government regulations require market players to innovate and invest in new product developments. For instance, Airgas, a subsidiary of Air Liquide S.A., launched a new brand to reinforce its position in the life sciences and healthcare segment, showcasing the need for continuous innovation in the industry.



Regional Insights and Market Outlook



The electronic specialty gases market is experiencing impressive growth, with South Asia leading the way. East Asia is also expected to contribute significantly to market growth, driven by healthy economic growth in the region. The electronics manufacturing industry, particularly semiconductor manufacturers, are key end-users of electronic specialty gases for etching and cleaning purposes.



In the semiconductor industry, electronic specialty gases are used for specific applications such as fixating aluminum layers on silica surfaces. These gases also find applications in the manufacturing of display panels, LED panels, and solar panels.



