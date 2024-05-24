Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2031: China's Dominance in Production, Growth Driven by Pharmaceuticals and Construction

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Tartaric acid, also known as 2,3-Dihydroxysuccinic acid, is a white crystalline organic compound produced from natural resources or synthesized chemically. Naturally, tartaric acid is found in grapes, tamarinds, bananas, and other citric fruits. Synthetic tartaric acid, on the other hand, can be produced from maleic anhydrates.



China's Dominance in Synthetic Tartaric Acid Production



China dominates the synthetic tartaric acid market in terms of production. There are three types of stereoisomers of synthetic tartaric acid: L (+) synthetic tartaric acid, D (-) synthetic tartaric acid, and meso synthetic tartaric acid. Racemic synthetic tartaric acid, or DL-tartaric acid, is a mixture of 50% L (+) and 50% D (-) tartaric acid. Synthetic tartaric acid is widely used as an antioxidant, acidifier, stabilizer, flavor enhancer, and sequestering agent.



Applications in Food & Beverage Industry



In the Food & Beverage Industry, synthetic tartaric acid is used as an acidifier, labeled as E334, especially in the wine industry to regulate pH. It is also used as a taste enhancer in candies, sweets, jams, jellies, ice creams, and fruit nectars. Additionally, it functions as an antioxidant and emulsifier in the bakery industry.



Growth Driven by Pharmaceuticals and Construction Industries



The food & beverage industry is witnessing phenomenal growth, driven by increasing population, changing dietary habits, rising per capita spending, technological advancements, and longer shelf life of food products. The global wine consumption rate has been steadily increasing, driving the demand for synthetic tartaric acid as an acidity regulator in wine production.



Furthermore, the demand for additives like flavor enhancers and acid regulators is expected to rise. Synthetic tartaric acid's role as an emulsifier in the bakery industry also supports market growth.



In the pharmaceutical industry, synthetic tartaric acid is used as an excipient for effervescent tablets, powders, and granulates. Efforts by governments and regulatory agencies in developed nations to streamline the approval process for excipients are expected to boost the pharmaceutical excipients market, thereby driving the synthetic tartaric acid market.



In the cement industry, synthetic tartaric acid is used as a retardant in gypsum and plaster applications to improve handling. The increasing number of housing and infrastructure projects in developed and developing regions will further drive market growth.



China and India: High Potential Markets



China, the largest market for synthetic tartaric acid, is a significant consumer due to the growth in wine production and expanding construction and pharmaceutical industries. China is expected to maintain its dominance in the synthetic tartaric acid market. Both China and India have seen healthy growth in construction and pharmaceutical industries, creating opportunities for key manufacturers in the market.



Market Dynamics in Developed Regions



In developed countries, particularly in North America and Europe, consumers are well-aware of the nutritional importance of fruits and beverages. However, stringent regulations implemented by European and Canadian governments regarding the use of synthetic tartaric acid in wine production may hamper demand in these regions.



Despite this, increasing demand for synthetic tartaric acid from non-food applications in Europe and North America will help drive the market. The synthetic tartaric acid markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to register steady growth.



Key Market Players:

Tartaros Gonzalo Castello S.L

Sagar Chemicals

American International Chemicals LLC

Ninghai Organic Chemical Factory

Yantai Taroke Bio-engineering Co., Ltd

Hangzhou Bioking Biochemical Engineering Co., Ltd

Hangzhou Regin Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited

Brenn-O-Kem (Pty) Ltd

Omkar Speciality Chemical Limited

Shanhong Chemical Co, Ltd

PAHI, S.L.

The global Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market has been segmented into:

By Product Type:

L (+)- Tartaric Acid

D (-)- Tartaric Acid

DL Tartaric Acid

By Application Type:

Wine

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Building & Construction

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

APAC

Middle East and Africa

