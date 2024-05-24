Fishing Net Fibers Industry Research 2024

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fishing Net Fibers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fishing net fibers market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. China and Southeast Asia & Pacific are projected to see significant increases in both value and volume. With the rising consumption and demand for fish food products, the fishing net fibers industry is anticipated to grow steadily over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is a major player in the global fish production industry, with China alone responsible for a significant portion of the global production. Income growth and urbanization in China have led to an increased demand for fish products, which in turn drives the demand for fishing net fibers in the region.



Similarly, countries such as India and Indonesia are experiencing a rise in fishing activities, boosting the consumption of fishing net fibers. In contrast, developed countries are expected to see moderate growth in the fishing net fibers market, as fish consumption has somewhat declined. However, the rising demand for fish and aquaculture products in developing countries is creating growth opportunities for fishing net manufacturers, positively influencing the market.



Technological Advancements Boosting Market Growth



The adoption of technologically advanced products by fisheries is contributing to the growth of the fishing net fibers market. Fisheries have recently adopted advanced technologies to improve fishing activities, including hull design optimization, engine performance improvements, hydraulic hauling machinery, enhanced navigation equipment, and fish-finding electronics. These technological developments have significantly impacted the efficiency and profitability of fishing operations.



Introduction of Advanced Materials for Efficient Gear



Fishing net fiber technology has seen significant advancements with the introduction of modern fishing net fibers. Previously, netting was fabricated manually, which was laborious and time-consuming. Now, machine-made nettings are almost exclusively used, creating a positive impact on the market.



Common materials used for manufacturing fishing nets include polyamide (PA), polyester (PES), polyethylene (PE), and polypropylene (PP). Recently, newer materials with higher tensile strength, such as the Dyneema brand of Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE), have been introduced. This material is significantly stronger than steel, driving global growth in the fishing net fibers market.



The widespread use of outboard engines has also significantly changed small-scale fishing operations in developing countries. Instruments used for fishing operations include navigational instruments for navigating vessels at sea and harbors, sonar and electronic aids for detecting fish, and radio communications for safety and general communication.



Impact of Advanced Technologies on Fishing Activities



The adoption of advanced technologies is expected to increase fishing activities due to enhanced safety, positively impacting the fishing net fibers market. As fisheries continue to integrate advanced technologies, the demand for efficient and high-quality fishing net fibers is likely to grow, further driving market expansion.



Key Market Players:

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

BASF SE

Toray Industries,Inc.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

AdvanSix Inc.

Perlon-Monofil GmbH

Ashley Polymers Inc.

The global Fishing Net Fibers Market has been segmented into:

By Material Type

Polyamide

Polyester

HDPE

Specialty and Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

