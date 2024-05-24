Insights for CISOs: Key Strategies in the Battle Against Mobile Cyber Threats with Advanced MTD Solutions - Insights from Better Mobile, Corrata, Ivanti, Jamf, Lookout, Sophos, Traced, & Zimperium

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights for CISOs - Mobile Threat Defense Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insight details trends and main concepts surrounding mobile threat defense (MTD), specifically for CISOs. It discusses the impact that evolving work methods, specifically bring-your-own-device (BYOD), has had on mobile security importance and the requirements CISOs should look for in a MTD solution.

Additionally, some prominent MTD vendors will be discussed, as well as growth opportunities highlighting key aspects CISOs should be aware of when choosing a MTD solution for their organization. CISOs will also gain a better understanding of the importance of implementing a mobile device security solution as an addition to endpoint security to address a growing threat landscape.

As part of the research for this insight, the analyst spoke with leading cybersecurity experts, including Better Mobile, Corrata, Ivanti, Jamf, Lookout, Sophos, Traced, and Zimperium to examine different mobile threat defense solutions and associated security trends and challenges.

