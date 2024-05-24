RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Source: Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-05-24
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599 
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln450
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids10
Number of accepted bids4
Average yield1.165 %
Lowest yield1.158 %
Highest accepted yield1.167 %
% accepted at highest yield       60.00 

 

Auction date2024-05-24
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln550
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids9
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.855 %
Lowest yield0.854 %
Highest accepted yield0.855 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 