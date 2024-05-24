RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-05-24
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|450
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|1.165 %
|Lowest yield
|1.158 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.167 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|60.00
|Auction date
|2024-05-24
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|550
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.855 %
|Lowest yield
|0.854 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.855 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00