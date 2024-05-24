South Africa Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2024: Recent and Upcoming Changes in the Regulatory Framework, Taxation and Legal System

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Insurance Industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.



Key Highlights

The PA and FSCA regulate the South African insurance industry.

The placement of non-admitted insurance is permitted only with an approval from the FSCA, provided no domestic insurer is providing such insurance at equitable terms.

100% FDI is permitted in the South African insurance industry.

The key classes of compulsory insurance include third-party liability insurance for commercial flight operators, workers' compensation, insurance against oil pollution for tankers over 2,000 tons, clinical trials liability insurance for injury and damage and environmental liability insurance.

Composite insurance is prohibited in South Africa. However, composite reinsurance is permitted.

Scope

The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in South Africa.

The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country's insurance regulatory framework.

The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Key Topics Covered:

South Africa

Legislation Overview

Supervision and Control

Legislation

Compulsory Insurance

Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

Company Registration and Operation

License

Foreign Direct Investment / Ownership

Minimum Capital Requirements

Solvency Margins

Reserve Requirements

Statutory Return Requirements

Fee Structure

Taxation

Tax on Insurance Premium

Corporate Income Tax

Corporate Capital Gains Tax

Value Added Tax

Legal System

Policy Practice

List of Tables

South Africa - Corporate Tax Rates for the Financial Year 2024

