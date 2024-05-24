Global Disposable Gloves Market Report 2024-2032: Emerging Technological Advancements, Expanding e-Commerce Sector, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disposable Gloves Market Report by Material Type, Product Type, End-Use, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disposable gloves market size reached US$ 16.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 39.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.19% during 2023-2032.

The increasing demand from the healthcare sector, stringent safety regulations due to the coronavirus disease, (COVID-19) pandemic, rising awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, and expanding e-commerce platforms are some of the major factors propelling the market.







The market is primarily driven by the growing awareness regarding infectious diseases and the importance of maintaining hygiene standards. In addition, the rising demand for disposable gloves in various sectors such as healthcare, food processing, and hospitality, is influencing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities is accelerating the demand for disposable gloves to protect medical professionals and patients in the healthcare sector represents another major growth-inducing factor.



Besides this, the recent onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic augmented the market growth of disposable gloves to prevent the spread of infections, leading to a surge in demand across industries and among the general public. Along with this, several governments are implementing strict guidelines regarding the use of protective equipment in various industries, further propelling the demand for disposable gloves. Furthermore, several technological improvements in glove materials and manufacturing processes have made them more comfortable, durable, and cost-effective, expanding their adoption in different applications across the globe.



Disposable Gloves Market Trends/Drivers

The increasing product demand from the healthcare sector



The rising focus on infection control and prevention in healthcare facilities is escalating the demand for disposable gloves that serve as a barrier against the transmission of infections, pathogens, and contaminants, minimizing the risk of cross-contamination between healthcare workers and patients, which is influencing the market growth. Moreover, the recent onset of the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the product demand in healthcare settings representing another major growth-inducing factor.

Along with this, healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and caregivers, rely on these gloves to protect themselves and patients from potential exposure to the virus and other infectious agents, thus augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the stringent regulations and safety standards in the healthcare industry mandate the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), including disposable gloves, during medical procedures, surgeries, examinations, and patient care thus propelling the market growth.



The emerging technological advancements



The rising demand for disposable gloves, and improvements in the functionality, safety, and comfort of these essential protective products are influencing the market growth. Additionally, manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) to introduce innovative materials and manufacturing techniques, transforming the disposable gloves industry thus augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the development of nitrile gloves, which offer superior chemical resistance, puncture resistance, and tactile sensitivity compared to traditional latex gloves represents another major growth-inducing factor.



Besides this, nitrile gloves are gaining immense traction in the healthcare settings, due to their latex-free nature, reducing the risk of allergic reactions among patients and healthcare professionals, thus accelerating the market growth. Along with this, the introduction of powder-free gloves and, powdered gloves are employed to help donning, but the powder could potentially cause respiratory issues in some individuals, propelling the market growth.



Apart from this, the creation of antimicrobial disposable gloves, which incorporate special coatings to inhibit the growth of bacteria and pathogens on the glove surface is providing a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the continuous developments in smart gloves equipped with embedded sensors to monitor hand movements, temperature, and other vital data are contributing to the market growth.



The expanding e-commerce sector



The market is primarily driven by the convenience and ease of online shopping across the globe. In addition, the widespread adoption of e-commerce platforms for purchasing disposable gloves influenced market growth. customers can browse through several glove options, compare prices, and read reviews, all from the comfort of their homes or mobile devices which is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift toward online shopping as consumers minimize physical contact and reduce their exposure to public spaces, representing another major growth-inducing factor.



Along with this, the escalating demand for disposable gloves during the pandemic further propels the e-commerce market, enabling customers to access gloves quickly and efficiently. Also, the reach of e-commerce platforms has facilitated the accessibility of disposable gloves to customers worldwide, allowing manufacturers and suppliers to tap into new markets and expand their customer base beyond their local regions, thus providing positive market growth. Furthermore, the ease of bulk ordering and seamless supply chain management offered by e-commerce platforms are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape



At present, key players in the market are taking strategic measures to strengthen their position and gain a competitive edge in the industry. They are investing in research and development (R&D) to introduce innovative products focusing on developing gloves with advanced features such as improved barrier protection, enhanced tactile sensitivity, and reduced risk of allergic reactions. Additionally, companies are diversifying their product portfolios to cater to specific industry needs, offering gloves designed for medical, food handling, industrial, and other specialized applications. They are also meeting the growing product demand and expanding their manufacturing capacities.



They are establishing new production facilities in strategic locations to ensure a steady supply of gloves to global markets by expanding their production capabilities, these companies aim to enhance their market presence and maintain a competitive advantage. Companies are investing in branding and marketing campaigns to create strong brand recognition and customer loyalty. They are using digital marketing, social media platforms, and influencer collaborations to reach a broader audience and promote the benefits of their products.

North America accounted for the largest market share.



North America is emerging as a dominant force in the market, exhibiting impressive growth due to several factors driving demand in the region. In addition, the increasing awareness of personal hygiene and safety, particularly in healthcare settings, is influencing market growth across the region. Also, with well-established healthcare infrastructure and stringent safety regulations, healthcare professionals are relying heavily on gloves to prevent the spread of infections and maintain high standards of patient care, thus propelling market growth.

Moreover, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is further accelerating product adoption in various sectors, including healthcare, food processing, and sanitation industries. The need for enhanced hygiene practices to curb the transmission of the virus has led to a substantial upsurge in glove usage, boosting market growth in North America.



Europe's market is witnessing steady growth due to the significant expansion in the healthcare systems, and infection control measures, fostering demand for disposable gloves among healthcare professionals. Additionally, the food and beverage industry in Europe is increasingly adopting gloves to maintain strict hygiene standards during food handling and preparation processes, contributing to the market's growth.



The Asia Pacific region is also a significant contributor to the global disposable gloves market due to rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of safety and hygiene practices, and increasing industrialization are fueling the product across the region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing substantial market growth due to the rising product adoption across various sectors, including healthcare, food processing, and manufacturing.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $39.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

