US HNW Investment Preferences and Portfolio Allocation Profiles 2024 - Propensity to Invest Offshore, and Explores Product and Service Demand

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the investment preferences and portfolio allocations of US HNW investors. It profiles them in terms of their demographics, analyzes their propensity to invest offshore, and explores product and service demand.



The US HNW population is dominated by professional males, but female HNW individuals and entrepreneurs also represent lucrative target segments. HNW wealth is spread across multiple different investment mandates, with advisory mandates having a slight edge. However, offering a multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into demand. A growing appetite for robo-advice coupled with increasing demand for all planning services provide the most significant growth opportunities for global wealth managers in the foreseeable future.



Scope

Expats constitute 20.5% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.

Robo-advice accounts for 18.7% of the US HNW portfolio.

Equities and cash and near-cash investments lead the US HNW asset portfolio.

The average US HNW investor offshores 52.4% of their wealth abroad.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.

Enhance your marketing strategies and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors' asset management style preferences.

Tailor your investment product portfolio to match the current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Key Topics Covered:

Demographics

Expats

Investment Style Preferences

Asset Allocation Preferences

Offshore Investment Preferences

Products and Services

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Silicon Valley Bank

Signature Bank

Silvergate Bank

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

Citigroup

Nvidia

Microsoft

Google

Meta

Amazon

VentureWell

Ally

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnkh4g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.