Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
24 May 2024 at 11.45 a.m.
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Joakim Frimodig
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Joakim Frimodig
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Aktia Bank Plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 63982/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-05-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,250 Unit price: 9.4661 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6,250 Volume weighted average price: 9.4661 EUR
Further information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com
Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 March 2024 amounted to EUR 14.1 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.1 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.